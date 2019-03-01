You want a leadoff hitter? He can go with second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who has a .366 on-base percentage over the last three seasons. You want a contact guy in the two hole? He can go with shortstop Jean Segura, who has hit .308 and averaged 179 hits the last three years. A power lefty in the three hole? Yeah, he’s going to love those 32 home runs and 93 RBIs that Harper has averaged over the last three seasons. A cleanup hitter? Rhys Hoskins hit 34 home runs and drove in 96 runs without Harper hitting in front of him last year.