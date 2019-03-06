The best news so far for the Phillies this spring has been the work of the starting pitchers, particularly the top two guys in the rotation. Jake Arrieta provided the Phillies with three perfect innings and four strikeouts in his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against Minnesota, and ace Aaron Nola delivered three scoreless innings and allowed just one baserunner Tuesday against St. Louis. Nick Pivetta came on in relief of Nola and did not allow a run in 2⅓ innings, but he did walk three batters. So far this spring, the Phillies’ projected rotation has allowed just one run on four hits in 11⅓ innings.