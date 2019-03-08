Harper is the slugger getting all the hype this spring, but Rhys Hoskins figures to hit his share of home runs again this season, too. He hit 34 of them last season and already has 52 in 203 games. At the moment, however, Hoskins is most focused on reacquainting himself with first base after playing most of last season as a left fielder. He explained to Scott Lauber why it’s not exactly like riding a bike.