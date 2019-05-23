Question: I have been a Phillies and baseball fan since 1948 and have always been a person who is more comfortable with things as they are than with change. But with baseball, two traditional things really bother me. Number one is the N.L. not going to the DH. I am so frustrated when I see the Phillies load the bases only to have Nola or Arrieta coming up to bat instead of a DH. Do you think the N.L. will ever go with the more progressive A.L. on this? And, secondly, what does the future hold for high-tech calling of balls and strikes? There again, it is so frustrating to watch an ump consistently call balls and strikes incorrectly. No human no matter how well trained can consistently correctly do so. Tennis went to tech and once and for all ended the controversy of in or out. — Everett S. via email