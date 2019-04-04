Quick, grab your coffee. Wawa fans are going to want to sit down for this one. The beloved chain is making some changes to its menu to stay on top of trends. It’s also planning world domination — I mean, a major expansion into new markets. We’ve got all the details for you this morning. In other news, a politically-connected law firm complained about a Philly judge and just a few months later she was fired. Now the legal community is raising concerns.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Wawa is undergoing a huge expansion, from grain bowls to fair-trade coffee to catering

You didn’t think Wawa could get any better, did you? Well, lo and behold, the region’s favorite more-than-a-convenience-store is planning some major changes.

They’re opening 63 new stores this year and remodeling 59 others, but they’re also tweaking their product line to better meet modern consumer desires in Philly and beyond.

We’re talking specialty grade coffees, grain bowls, “clean” ice cream, and more trendy foods from the Wawa test kitchen.

Did this politically-connected law firm get a Philly judge fired?

After repeatedly complaining about a workers’ compensation judge who ruled against them, lawyers at Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano tried a new approach.

The politically-connected firm passed a tip to a member of Gov. Tom Wolf’s cabinet last year. They said the judge was romantically involved with a local workers’ comp lawyer.

Three months later, that judge was fired. Now the legal community is asking whether firms with political clout have undue influence on the court system.

Schuylkill Scrub is a wildly successful cleanup. Can it work for Delaware River in South Jersey?

Each year since 2009, volunteers have helped clean up dirty riverbanks from Schuylkill County to Philadelphia. It’s called the Schuylkill Scrub, and 20,000 volunteers are expected to take part this year.

In other words, it’s a huge success, one that South Jersey now wants to replicate along the Delaware River and within its watershed.

Will it catch on? Only time will tell. It kicks off this Saturday.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

The early bird catches the great photo, right @amoment_ofdisbelief?

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Failing US bridges
“I’ve long known that race plays an outsized role in how laws and policies are shaped. But in recent weeks, I’ve seen more clearly how class also determines who suffers injustice — especially in Philadelphia.” — Columnist Solomon Jones on why class and race shouldn’t decide who gets a voice in the opioid debate.

What we’re reading

Kick Axe Throwing's Brooklyn location is in the Gowanus neighborhood.
COURTESY KICK AXE THROWING
A Daily Dose of | Sharp Edges

Have an axe to grind? You can throw one, at least, at the new Kick Axe location coming to Old City. It now has a grand opening date.