Good morning, Philly. I hope you enjoyed the nice weather this weekend and I hope you’re ready for some more. It’s going to be a warm April day. If you’re behind the wheel this morning, be sure to put down your phone and save this for later. After all, we’re talking about distracted driving (and how New Jersey and Pennsylvania are handling the scourge differently) today. In other news, the tragic killing of a woman in a Radnor Wawa on March 28 is prompting lawmakers to push for stricter gun laws that could have prevented her death. We’ve got the details below.