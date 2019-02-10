Jonathan Lai: We didn’t know what the story would be, but precincts are the most granular level you can get for official election results, so we wanted a chance to explore such a detailed dataset (shout-out to the Pennsylvania Department of State for fielding my constant barrage of questions about when the data would be available). Election results take a while to be certified, so we also knew we would need to tell a deep story that wasn’t simply about what happened in the one election. Once we had the data, we could begin to interrogate it: What’s unexpected? What’s different from previous years? What goes unseen when we only look at county-level results? As Jared and I analyzed the data, we knew the story had to be told through the maps and graphics — we had to show people what we were seeing, not just tell them about it.