President Donald Trump has referred to the situation at the United States-Mexico border as a “humanitarian crisis.” He’s expected to declare a national emergency to address it and fulfill a promise to build a wall between the two nations, the White House announced Thursday. A potential 2020 challenger to Trump, Howard Schultz, was in Philly for a Q&A this week. The former Starbucks CEO revealed details of a conversation he had with the former manager of the Philly location where the controversial arrest of two black men took place last year. There’s a lot more to the Philly accent than “youse,” and “wooder.” In fact, experts say our way of speaking is the “gold standard.”

Trump to declare national emergency to build border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 12, 2019. Trump demands California return $3.5 billion from 'disaster' high-speed rail project. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
President Trump will sign a bill to keep the government from experiencing another shutdown. Simultaneously, he will declare a national emergency on the southern border, the White House announced Thursday.

The White House’s decision came just as a short-term funding bill was set to expire today.

The bill allocates some money for border security, but comes up far short of the $5.7 billion Trump demanded for 200 miles of wall between the United States and Mexico. Declaring a national emergency for what the president has called a “humanitarian crisis” at the border is an effort to bypass Congress to get the funds needed for a wall. Legal challenges are expected to follow.

Ex-Starbucks CEO says Philly manager wouldn’t have called cops if men were white

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was challenged in Philly this week by Melissa DePino, the woman who posted video of two black men being handcuffed and led out of a Philly Starbucks last year. The incident quickly sparked a national conversation about racial bias.

During a Q&A, Schultz, who’s considering a run for president, said the manager only called police after she “felt a threat." But DePino tells a different story.

Schultz revealed details of a private conversation he had with the store’s former manager — one he says convinced him that the incident “was a form of racial profiling.”

What youse don’t know about Philadelphia’s accent

Don’t take it for granted when someone asks you for “wooder.” Philly’s way of speaking influences culture and has actually become one of most studied dialects in the world.

Researchers continue to unearth things about Philly’s accent. Their biggest takeaway: it’s constantly changing.

The nitty-Gritty of Philly English is not a total mystery to language researchers. But it’s hard to predict what’s next. Will “youse” ever be a thing of past? There are still more stones to be turned.

“When I first walked into The Washington Post newsroom in l961 as its first black female reporter, I felt like I was about to dive into a sea of white men while carrying two extra weights they didn’t have to carry. ... Diversity among reporters produces more views from various communities and that can help increase public knowledge, awareness and understanding.” — Dorothy Butler Gilliam, author and The Washington Post’s first black female reporter, on racial diversity in newsrooms.

