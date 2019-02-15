President Donald Trump has referred to the situation at the United States-Mexico border as a “humanitarian crisis.” He’s expected to declare a national emergency to address it and fulfill a promise to build a wall between the two nations, the White House announced Thursday. A potential 2020 challenger to Trump, Howard Schultz, was in Philly for a Q&A this week. The former Starbucks CEO revealed details of a conversation he had with the former manager of the Philly location where the controversial arrest of two black men took place last year. There’s a lot more to the Philly accent than “youse,” and “wooder.” In fact, experts say our way of speaking is the “gold standard.”
President Trump will sign a bill to keep the government from experiencing another shutdown. Simultaneously, he will declare a national emergency on the southern border, the White House announced Thursday.
The White House’s decision came just as a short-term funding bill was set to expire today.
The bill allocates some money for border security, but comes up far short of the $5.7 billion Trump demanded for 200 miles of wall between the United States and Mexico. Declaring a national emergency for what the president has called a “humanitarian crisis” at the border is an effort to bypass Congress to get the funds needed for a wall. Legal challenges are expected to follow.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was challenged in Philly this week by Melissa DePino, the woman who posted video of two black men being handcuffed and led out of a Philly Starbucks last year. The incident quickly sparked a national conversation about racial bias.
During a Q&A, Schultz, who’s considering a run for president, said the manager only called police after she “felt a threat." But DePino tells a different story.
Schultz revealed details of a private conversation he had with the store’s former manager — one he says convinced him that the incident “was a form of racial profiling.”
Don’t take it for granted when someone asks you for “wooder.” Philly’s way of speaking influences culture and has actually become one of most studied dialects in the world.
Researchers continue to unearth things about Philly’s accent. Their biggest takeaway: it’s constantly changing.
The nitty-Gritty of Philly English is not a total mystery to language researchers. But it’s hard to predict what’s next. Will “youse” ever be a thing of past? There are still more stones to be turned.
- Former top FBI official Andrew McCabe claimed he and other high-ranking Department of Justice officials discussed invoking the 25th amendment after President Trump fired former FBI director James Comey. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein claims his suggestion to wear a wire during meetings with Trump was sarcastic. But McCabe called the tone of the conversation serious.
- Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been on a spree of environmental rollbacks, including air and auto emissions. My colleague Frank Kummer sheds light on the administration’s next target.
- The Boy Scouts’ decision to allow girls to join their ranks has led to thousands of sign ups nationwide. Due to the move, a local troop is making history because there are no boys in it.
- In May, Philly residents will have the chance to vote to remove a particular word from the city’s Home Rule Charter. Backers say doing so will make the document more gender inclusive.
- City Council also sent a bill to Mayor Jim Kenney that seeks to ban so called cashless stores in Philadelphia. Retail giant Amazon has issued a warning for the city if the bill becomes law.
- Miles of Philly streams are lost to the world beneath pipes, serving the city’s 3,000-mile drainage system. Adam Levine — no, not that Adam Levine — is dedicated to tracking Philly’s hidden waterways.
- Speaking of hidden things, a Coatesville drug bust took a surprising turn when police stumbled upon something they didn’t bargain for. Three men were arrested while the shocking discovery was sent to the zoo.
- It’s understandable if you assumed that streaming services like Netflix completely wiped out video rental stores. But perhaps you don’t know where to look for them. In rural Pennsylvania, there’s something about actually touching the movies.
- Philly’s favorite R&B group (well, my favorite at least) Boyz II Men returns to town this weekend. They’ll set up shop at The Met Philadelphia to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s greatest work.
- The Met will also welcome the Philly Pops. The 2019-2020 Pops season will expand northward for several shows at the venue beginning in November.
“When I first walked into The Washington Post newsroom in l961 as its first black female reporter, I felt like I was about to dive into a sea of white men while carrying two extra weights they didn’t have to carry. ... Diversity among reporters produces more views from various communities and that can help increase public knowledge, awareness and understanding.” — Dorothy Butler Gilliam, author and The Washington Post’s first black female reporter, on racial diversity in newsrooms.
- As the House Judiciary Committee considers legislation to expand background checks for firearm purchases, former prosecutor George Parry argues that more checks will not prevent deaths.
- Several of Philly’s iconic 24-hour diners have closed their doors, but those that are still open serve a vital role for employees and patrons alike, Columnist Mike Newall writes.
- Hundreds of student journalists tell the overlooked stories of children lost to gun violence. Since Parkland reveals the human stories often lost behind grim statistics: 12 months, 1,200 American kids killed by guns, 1,200 stories.
- Quartz breaks down a study comparing the current climate of U.S. cities to predicted climates for 2080 based on greenhouse gas emissions. Have you ever considered leaving Philly for mild winters? By then, you may not have to.
- A record number of employees were fed up to the point of not working in 2018, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Vox examines average Americans who have yet to experience the “economic miracle” that President Trump has described.
- From Woodstock to humans on the moon; Sesame Street to the Vietnam War, 1969 was a year filled with cultural milestones for America. The Atlantic offers a fascinating look back at the era’s most timeless photos.