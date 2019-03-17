I was overwhelmed by the responses from several readers wanting to help Alyssa, who fell into debt after a miscarriage. I am always happy to help make a connection like this, but it can be complicated because I’m not allowed to give out a source’s contact information or accept money on their behalf. In this case, with the reader’s permission, I passed on his email to Alyssa so that she could get in touch with him. The anonymous donor ultimately contacted the collection agencies holding Alyssa’s $325 debt and made payments directly to them. Outcomes like these are a bright spot in our news cycle, but they point to a serious issue: It doesn’t take much to become overwhelmed by a medical bill and many people are finding the kindness of strangers is their only hope for overcoming stifling health care costs. Forty percent of Americans don’t have savings to cover a $400 emergency and a third of the money raised through GoFundMe goes toward medical expenses.