Since our colleague Lisa Gartner published her investigation into decades of child abuse at Glen Mills Schools, Philadelphia City Council members and judges from across the country have taken action and many boys are being removed from the school. We caught up with her to find out how she reported these developments and the challenges reporters face when telling difficult stories. This morning we also have a look at the week ahead. Fair warning: it is getting off to a snowy start.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
- We may be done with February but it seems we’re no closer to warm weather. A snowstorm is approaching today and it’s expected to leave as much as seven inches of snow in parts of the Philly region. Expect cold, messy, and overall dreary conditions to start the week.
- The Bryce Harper celebration train is chugging along into this week after the left-handed slugger made his first press appearance with the Phillies Saturday. What does he want to accomplish? “I want to be on Broad Street ... and have a trophy over my head.”
- It’s not too early to think about football, is it? Of course not. The Eagles are hunting for new talent among the upcoming class of running backs while at the NFL scouting combine. The combine concludes tomorrow.
- Get your hurricanes and beads ready. Mardi Gras is this Tuesday, March 5.
- This week look out for reporter Patricia Madej to answer the question: what happened to the tower lights along the South Street Bridge? Hint: Mother Nature plays a factor.
- Is FedLoan, America’s giant student loan servicer, running out of money?
- Almost 40 SEPTA projects stalled over Pa. Turnpike lawsuit
- This North Philly bar near Temple hosted legends like Coltrane and Patti LaBelle, but its owner refuses to sell
- Bryce Harper, one of baseball’s biggest stars, chooses to sign with Phillies on 13-year, $330 million deal
- Robert Kraft, Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and a day of reckoning for America’s billionaires | Will Bunch
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chatted with Lisa Gartner about her recent investigation into decades of child abuse at Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County.
You first reported on violence at Glen Mills in August 2018 after a staffer attacked a boy in an incident that was caught on camera. This investigation involved dozens of interviews with current and former students and counselors. Was it difficult to get those involved to talk about their experiences?
It really varied, person by person. Some people were eager to speak out about what happened, hoping it would protect future students. Others, still working through the trauma, needed to take some time to make sure it was the right decision. Interestingly, some of the people I tracked down and approached out of the blue were the most enthusiastic about talking, while others who contacted me were more reluctant. Everyone’s different. The last thing I wanted to do was to talk someone into doing something they were uncomfortable doing, so I was careful and tried to make sure everyone knew exactly what cooperating with the story would look like.
You also utilized internal documents, court records, and incident reports in your investigation. Were any of those publicly available? If so, what is the process like for someone who needs to obtain public records?
Yes. Some of the records I obtained during my reporting were not public, but others were. I looked up court cases online, and followed up by spending a few days going through boxes of legal records at the Delaware County courthouse in Media. This was helpful because some of the cases I wrote about had been settled with parties signing non-disclosure agreements, so the records had to do the talking for them. I retrieved police citations from the local judge’s office. I also read thousands of pages of state inspection reports that are public on the Department of Human Service’s website. I made public records requests to a variety of agencies, including DHS, state police and the U.S. Department of Justice.
What were some challenges you faced in reporting this story, and how did prior experiences help you overcome them?
One of the challenges is that Glen Mills leaders declined to be interviewed. I came up as an education reporter covering public school districts where not responding to allegations is less of an option (although that still happens, of course). But I treated them the same as I’d treat anyone, with as much fairness and transparency as possible. I sent them a comprehensive memo outlining my findings, and gave them a business week to respond. The goal is to have no surprises when they read the story. The whole notion of “gotcha” journalism is so against how investigative reporting really operates.
Gaining trust is a challenge but one that I think is a special privilege of our jobs. I don’t like to ever say “my story”; it’s their story, and I get to tell it. And I better do it responsibly. I try to empathize and listen and just explain to people, especially juveniles and victims, that they are in control of what they share. I go over what I’m going to include from the interview before publication. I ask if they have any questions for me. This is just stuff I’ve picked up along the way. I think when I started in journalism at 22 I could be kind of robotic, I-am-the-reporter-and-you-are-the-subject, here-is-question-one. But we’re all just humans and I think the more I acknowledge that, the better the interviews go.
Where does this story go next?
In response to the story, officials in California, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania have decided to remove their boys from Glen Mills. The school stands to lose more than 100 students — more than one-third of its enrollment. In addition, Glen Mills Executive Director Randy Ireson has taken a leave of absence, citing his health, and the president of the school’s Board of Managers resigned. Both the state Department of Human Services and the Delaware County District Attorney are investigating the allegations raised in our story. I’ll be following up on all of this. And there is more material that didn’t make it into the story that I’d like to keep reporting on.
If there’s one thing readers should take away from this investigation, what would you like them to know?
No child deserves to be abused, let alone by an adult who was supposed to help rehabilitate them. It doesn’t matter if the student is there because he committed a crime. Further violence just enforces criminal behavior. I hope people take away from this investigation that taxpayer money is funding child abuse at a school that was supposed to be helping boys. They are victims, and hurting them only makes Philadelphia less safe.
Contact Lisa Gartner on Twitter @lisagartner or via email at lgartner@philly.com.
We can expect more of this soon. Thanks for capturing this beautiful picture, @whitney_homes_!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.
Check out all the questions we’ve answered so far, thanks to suggestions from readers like you.
- Eating: South Indian food, buffet style, at Thanal Indian Tavern, which offers mounds of spicy chili chicken, hot goat curry and all the fried puri bread you can eat.
- Drinking: The Bryce Is Right once Broken Goblet Brewing releases its custom hazy India Pale Ale in honor of the Phillies star’s lucrative contract.
- Watching: American Idol (it’s still on!) for new competitor and Wilmington resident Maggie Mays.
- Listening to: Philly rocker Ali Awan, whose work ranges from “bruising garage rock to more delicate folk-tinged soul searchers,” music critic Dan DeLuca writes.
Class act not asking for #34, which he could have. The Phils probably would have given it to him, too. His first opportunity to create a controversy, as most if not all high priced diva athletes do, and he declines. Welcome to Philly, Bryce. When they retire #3 we will remember this day. —Jephilly, on the Phillies officially signing Bryce Harper.
It’s safe to say Phillies fans are very excited about Bryce Harper. They’ve already lined up at Citizens Bank Park to buy gear bearing his name and number.