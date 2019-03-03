Gaining trust is a challenge but one that I think is a special privilege of our jobs. I don’t like to ever say “my story”; it’s their story, and I get to tell it. And I better do it responsibly. I try to empathize and listen and just explain to people, especially juveniles and victims, that they are in control of what they share. I go over what I’m going to include from the interview before publication. I ask if they have any questions for me. This is just stuff I’ve picked up along the way. I think when I started in journalism at 22 I could be kind of robotic, I-am-the-reporter-and-you-are-the-subject, here-is-question-one. But we’re all just humans and I think the more I acknowledge that, the better the interviews go.