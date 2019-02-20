First things first: there is snow headed our way today, friends. Up to 5 inches of the white stuff is possible in our region, with precipitation beginning in the late morning and changing to ice and/or rain by the evening. All Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are closed for the day, as are a few districts in the Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey. Once you’re prepared for the day’s forecast, you’ll want to turn to my colleague Lisa Gartner’s investigation of Glen Mills Schools. The stories of violence from inside the school, and how long it’s been going on, are shocking.