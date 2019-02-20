First things first: there is snow headed our way today, friends. Up to 5 inches of the white stuff is possible in our region, with precipitation beginning in the late morning and changing to ice and/or rain by the evening. All Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are closed for the day, as are a few districts in the Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey. Once you’re prepared for the day’s forecast, you’ll want to turn to my colleague Lisa Gartner’s investigation of Glen Mills Schools. The stories of violence from inside the school, and how long it’s been going on, are shocking.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

At Pennsylvania’s ‘Harvard of reform schools,’ boys are beaten, then silenced

Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County, a school for delinquent boys, is the oldest existing one of its kind in the country. Its reputation is akin to the Harvard of reform schools.

But behind the top-tier athletic program and its elite prep school looks lurks a startling open secret: serious violence is an everyday occurrence, and has been for decades.

An Inquirer investigation has found top leaders turned a blind eye to the beatings while failing to properly vet or train counselors who use the school’s prestige as a weapon.

Former Philly homicide detective charged with rape and intimidation in the course of his investigations

A former Philadelphia homicide detective was arrested Tuesday and accused of grooming and sexually assaulting male witnesses during criminal investigations, then intimidating them to keep them silent.

The charges against Philip Nordo, 52, stem from a long-running probe into the ex-detective’s conduct. Nordo was fired in 2017 after 20 years on the force.

Before charges were filed, prosecutors had been quietly dismissing or altering cases connected to Nordo.

Families grieving a pregnancy loss hit especially hard by medical bills: ‘I wasn’t prepared at all’

Having a baby is expensive. From prenatal visits and ultrasounds to the birth and postnatal care, the medical bills add up.

For expecting mothers, insurance companies often “bundle” basic services, keeping costs lower.

But what about when pregnancy ends in a miscarriage? If the “bundle” breaks, losing a baby can cost more out of pocket than giving birth to one.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

It’s always nice to see things from a new point of view, @9thday_ofmarch.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

February 20, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
February 20, 2019

“In the School District of Philadelphia, immigrants and native-born students of African backgrounds rarely see themselves reflected in curricula. What message does this absence of their people, their histories, their cultures send to children?” — Aminata Sy, founder and president of the African Community Learning Program, on why Philly’s African students need culturally inclusive education.

What we’re reading

Maple syrup is made from one single ingredient, sap, a mixture of water, minerals, and sugars that circulates in the vascular system of a maple tree.
Grace Dickinson / STAFF
Maple syrup is made from one single ingredient, sap, a mixture of water, minerals, and sugars that circulates in the vascular system of a maple tree.

A Daily Dose of | Sap

It’s maple syrup season in Philadelphia. (Yes, we do have a maple syrup season.) Whether you have a tree to tap or want to travel to a tapping, there are many ways to taste the fresh stuff.