Changes are taking place inside Suburban Station as police and outreach workers take a close look at interactions with homeless people there. A clash between SEPTA police and homeless people last month has led to a different approach. In North Philly, a former NFL player turned developer scored a major deal on some city-owned land — one that shouldn’t sit too well with taxpayers. And try not to lose your cool over the Oscars this weekend. We have everything you need to get ready for the big show.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
SEPTA police will have different interactions with those who linger in Suburban Station late at night. The changes have been prompted by a “mini-riot” that took place in January when transit officers used force on several people in an attempt to remove them from the station.
The incident drew attention to the hundreds of homeless people that rely on Suburban station — especially on cold nights. Now, outreach workers and SEPTA police are coordinating efforts and taking a new approach.
To further complicate matters, drug use, particularly the synthetic compound K2, is widespread. K2′s rise presents even more challenges for police and outreach workers.
Former NFL player turned real-estate developer Shawn Bullard describes himself as a “self-made multimillionaire." But it looks like he got a major assist from Philly taxpayers and Council President Darrell Clarke.
Bullard, a former Temple football star, set his sights on four adjacent lots near the university in 2016. He was able to buy those city-owned lots without competitive bidding and wound up getting them for a price much lower than similar ones nearby.
City officials have been unable to explain the price change and say key records of the sale, including Clarke’s letter of support, have gone missing.
You can now legally bet on the Oscars in New Jersey. So, Inquirer movie critic Gary Thompson tried it. No spoilers, but he likes a certain groundbreaking superhero film to come out on top.
If you’re here for the local nominees, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore earned a nomination for her film Period. End of Sentence. And of course, there’s Bradley Cooper who is up for best actor and best picture for A Star Is Born.
Need to get caught up on the best picture nominees? You’re in luck. We reviewed all of them:
- Prosecutors say a Coast Guard lieutenant arrested last week is a “domestic terrorist," who had what appeared to be a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. Officials say the gun and drug charges against him are just the tip of the iceberg.
- Grief and uncertainty weigh heavy on Nadia Malik’s family five years after her mysterious death. A half-decade later, the Malik’s are still searching for answers about what happened to the Delaware County woman.
- A former Philly bar owner has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening letters to two Common Pleas Court judges and 10 other people. Authorities say it was all an attempt to frame someone else.
- Philly City Councilman Allan Domb thinks his job should have an expiration date. And he wants the same for his colleagues. Domb has proposed term limits for Council members, but the measure could be dead on arrival.
- Daphne Goggins, the controversial mayoral candidate endorsed by Philly’s Republican City Committee, told a conservative website about her mental illness and why she believes it’s God’s plan for her to win. She later explained to The Inquirer why that article about her was only mostly accurate.
- It all started as a routine colonoscopy for Dave Southard of Broomall. Now, after spending half a year trying to correct what he believes is a billing error, his first colonoscopy might be his last.
That reminds me, I haven’t had any coffee today. Time to get on that. Thanks, @stylephilly.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Zach Calilung’s car got stuck in the snow Wednesday in Gladwyne. That was until “this angelic man,” came to his rescue. Moral of the story: Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear weed suits.
- The Flyers will host the Penguins Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the latest edition of hockey’s popular outdoor game. My colleague Frank Fitzpatrick looks at how the NHL successfully introduced a new element to its games: the elements. Tomorrow’s forecast is the perfect example of why that’s such a huge risk.
- Losing out on free agent Manny Machado wasn’t what Phillies brass had in mind. But it might be the jumpstart needed to help them land Bryce Harper. According to a source, the Phils like their chances.
- The gossip gods have answered the prayers of Wendy Williams fans. The former Philly radio host and media maven is set to return to her popular daytime television show after a two-month hiatus.
- Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard is returning to a television near you as well. But this time, it’s not to play baseball.
“When you are raised by a single dad, you learn a lot about sports. But when you are raised by a baseball dad? That’s when you fall in love with the game.” - Writer B. Rose Huber on her relationship with her father and their love of the game.
- Confusion over lower tax refunds is an unfortunate consequence of America’s system of tax withholding — a system that should be done away with, writes budget and policy analyst Adam N. Michel.
- The Philadelphia School District needs a more diverse curriculum and more diverse teachers, writes Superintendent William Hite as he outlines how the district will achieve that mission.
- If you’re the quiz taking type, you’ll definitely want to check out The Undefeated’s Black History Month quiz. And no using Google.
- However, I highly encourage you to use Google Earth’s interactive map which highlights how black culture has shaped America. The virtual tour includes a stop right here in Pennsylvania.
- On the other side of the Keystone State, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shares the inspiring story of Colby Love — a high school swimmer who’s returned to the pool following a battle with depression and gender dysphoria.
- Philadelphia has waged an ongoing fight against poverty. So, it’s surprising that the city has one of the smallest homeless populations among big U.S. cities. A major reason: Philly’s rise in 24-hour shelters, Billy Penn explains.
- The Press of Atlantic City examines Cape May County’s issues with homelessness. Officials are hoping to work with the community to find ways to help those in need of shelter.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete and former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete don’t fit the mold of the typical reality TV couple. That’s why Meet the Peetes is the perfect fit for the Hallmark Channel.