Changes are taking place inside Suburban Station as police and outreach workers take a close look at interactions with homeless people there. A clash between SEPTA police and homeless people last month has led to a different approach. In North Philly, a former NFL player turned developer scored a major deal on some city-owned land — one that shouldn't sit too well with taxpayers. And try not to lose your cool over the Oscars this weekend. We have everything you need to get ready for the big show.

Changes at Suburban Station after police, homeless people clash

SEPTA police will have different interactions with those who linger in Suburban Station late at night. The changes have been prompted by a “mini-riot” that took place in January when transit officers used force on several people in an attempt to remove them from the station.

The incident drew attention to the hundreds of homeless people that rely on Suburban station — especially on cold nights. Now, outreach workers and SEPTA police are coordinating efforts and taking a new approach.

To further complicate matters, drug use, particularly the synthetic compound K2, is widespread. K2′s rise presents even more challenges for police and outreach workers.

How a Philly developer got a bargain on city land near Temple

Former NFL player turned real-estate developer Shawn Bullard describes himself as a “self-made multimillionaire." But it looks like he got a major assist from Philly taxpayers and Council President Darrell Clarke.

Bullard, a former Temple football star, set his sights on four adjacent lots near the university in 2016. He was able to buy those city-owned lots without competitive bidding and wound up getting them for a price much lower than similar ones nearby.

City officials have been unable to explain the price change and say key records of the sale, including Clarke’s letter of support, have gone missing.

Everything you need to get ready for the Oscars Sunday

You can now legally bet on the Oscars in New Jersey. So, Inquirer movie critic Gary Thompson tried it. No spoilers, but he likes a certain groundbreaking superhero film to come out on top.

If you’re here for the local nominees, a University of Pennsylvania sophomore earned a nomination for her film Period. End of Sentence. And of course, there’s Bradley Cooper who is up for best actor and best picture for A Star Is Born.

Need to get caught up on the best picture nominees? You’re in luck. We reviewed all of them:

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

That reminds me, I haven’t had any coffee today. Time to get on that. Thanks, @stylephilly.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

February 22, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
February 22, 2019

“When you are raised by a single dad, you learn a lot about sports. But when you are raised by a baseball dad? That’s when you fall in love with the game.” - Writer B. Rose Huber on her relationship with her father and their love of the game.

This season of Hallmark Channel's "Meet the Peetes" includes a family trip to the Grand Canyon by RV. From left: Roman, RJ, Ryan and Robinson with their father, former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete, and their Philadelphia native mother, actress Holly Robinson Peete.
Kim Nunneley/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC/Courtesy of Crown Media
A Daily Dose of | The Peetes

Actress Holly Robinson Peete and former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete don’t fit the mold of the typical reality TV couple. That’s why Meet the Peetes is the perfect fit for the Hallmark Channel.