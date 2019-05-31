Good morning, good people. Just in time for the weekend, Craig LaBan reviews Philly’s hippest pizza spot, and two city life reporters list the best outdoor (but not sidewalk) eateries. But first, our transportation reporter will prepare you for a potentially headache-inducing SEPTA Key issue. Happy Friday.
So, SEPTA Key cards expire after three years, and if you’re one of the nearly 40,000 people whose cards expire in July, getting it replaced might be complicated.
SEPTA won’t automatically send you a new card, so you’ll need to buy one at the kiosks at subway and Regional Rail stops in Philadelphia.
And if you have travel wallet and you want to transfer a balance from the expiring card to the new one, you’ll have to go to SEPTA headquarters or the Jefferson, 30th Street, Temple University, 15th Street, 69th Street, Frankford, or Olney stations, where a staffer can transfer the balance.
Lack of diapers can have far-reaching implications beyond the rashes and urinary-tract infections suffered by children not changed often enough.
Parents living in poverty may reuse wet and soiled disposable diapers, causing uncomfortable children to fuss and cry, which can, in turn, incite child abuse. And, most childcare facilities won’t allow parents to drop off children without an accompanying supply of disposable diapers.
That can preclude moms from working or going to school, keeping families mired in poverty. My colleague Alfred Lubrano looks at diapers, and the efforts to supply them to people in poverty.
Three transgender Pennsylvanians filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Commonwealth Court challenging a 20-year-old provision that prevents them from legally changing their names.
Currently, the state’s name-change law contains a provision barring people convicted of certain felonies — including rape and aggravated assault — from ever changing their names.
- Pastor Robert Baldwin, of Willingboro, has been accused of giving thousands of Ugandans a “miracle cure” for cancer that contains industrial bleach. He says it will cure diseases such as cancer and malaria, but others say the concoction has no known health benefit.
- The Philadelphia school board on Thursday night unanimously approved a $3.4 billion budget for the 2019-20 school year, and said no — again — to a new charter. Speaking of schools, Parthenia Moore, the storied principal of Girls’ High in Philadelphia, is retiring.
- A year after civil-rights advocates and students sued the state over desegregating New Jersey public schools, negotiations have broken down and the case may be headed to trial.
- Can pneumonia lead to a miscarriage? And what should a woman do to protect herself? These are obvious questions raised by Tori Foles’ post confiding that she suffered a miscarriage at 15 weeks of pregnancy after contracting “an infection of pneumonia in the blood.”
- Pat Deon has run SEPTA for 20 years, but he has managed to keep a low profile even as he’s influenced elections and public policy statewide. It’s no exaggeration, writes Jason Laughlin, that as chairman of the nation’s sixth largest transit agency, he has played a critical role in the blossoming of modern Philadelphia and the region.
- A Coast Guard helicopter rescued a couple clinging to their capsized sail boat 65 miles off Atlantic City. The man and woman had clung to the stricken vessel for about three hours before being lifted to safety.
- From Suraya’s garden to Dahlak’s bustling back patio, colleagues Grace Dickinson and Bethany Ao provide a neighborhood-by-neighborhood guide to eating outside — off the sidewalk.
- They’ve sold over 1 million units of their signature breakfast snack. They’re planning to open a convenience store next year. And they’re still in high school. In The UpSide, colleague Kristen Graham provides an update on Rebel Ventures, the student-led business that aims to bring healthy foods to Philadelphia.
- Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan reviews the new pizza palace in Fishtown from Joe Beddia, the man who once made just 40 take-out pies a day deemed by some to be “America’s best.” Can Beddia’s quirky artisan spirit survive its transition into a far larger, actual restaurant? Craig’s answer is a resounding “Yes!”
- The Wanamaker Organ got a face-lift: Here are 7 things you (probably) don’t know about the world’s largest playable instrument. For one thing, it cost $2,927,944 to build.
“When someone who is addicted remains on the path of recovery and no longer commits crimes due to their drug addiction, we all win." — Matthew D. Weintraub, district attorney of Bucks County, on how opioid statistics don’t tell the full story of the progress being made.
- A Philly artist told columnist Stu Bykofsky that her husband ruined her life, and her lawyer made it worse. And even though the attorney has been disbarred, Bykofsky added, it’s a small comfort.
- In an effort to deter drug use, state and federal prosecutors are charging people who provide a drug that causes an overdose with homicide — often called “drug-induced homicide” or “drug delivery resulting in death.” The irony is, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board, that while there is no evidence that drug delivery resulting in death charges deter drug use, there is reason to believe that they deter another behavior — calling 911.
- Only noobs order off of provided menus. For the cool kids, PennLive put together a list of the best secret menu items in Philly.
- There’s a reason why your dog, but not you, can get a Lyme disease vaccine. And Vox lays out why it’s incredibly frustrating.
- For the past two decades, a suicide epidemic fueled by guns, poverty, and isolation has swept across the West, with middle-aged men dying in record numbers. RollingStone takes a deep dive into what’s driving this terrible trend, and offers solutions on how to curb it.
Hey, Jason Segel. Author Beck Dorey-Stein has a serious crush on you. Like, serious-serious. And since you’re filming here this summer, she decided to outline the perfect Philly date for the two of you. And it’s not creepy at all. Definitely not.