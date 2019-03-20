“Far too many women in the prime of their life are deferring pregnancy because they can’t make the financial sacrifice. They need to know — in the make-or-break moment of their careers — that their job will still be there after they’ve spent time with their newborn. They also need to know that child care costs won’t bankrupt them once they do return to work.” — Conservative political talk show host Rose Tennent on why Pennsylvanians shouldn’t have to choose between having kids and being comfortable.