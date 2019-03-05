If you’re a little bleary-eyed this morning, you might want to grab your cup of coffee before reading further — we’re talking about Starbucks again this morning. This time residents are questioning the motive behind the reorganization of a popular Center City location. In other news, it’s possible a Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights is in Philly’s future. If passed, it could establish important new protections for workers like nannies and house cleaners.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Is Starbucks redesign a 'keep out’ sign for Philly’s homeless people?

First the arrests of two black men in a Center City Starbucks prompted a national outcry. More recently, residents questioned plans for a Starbucks in Dilworth Park.

Now, once again, Starbucks has some Philadelphians crying foul.

The location at Broad and Pine Streets in Center City recently reorganized its furniture. The coffee chain says the store had been feeling crowded. But those who frequent the cafe wonder whether it was done to keep out the homeless.

Philly could establish new protections for domestic workers

There are 16,000 or so domestic workers — like in-home caretakers, house cleaners, and nannies — in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Most of them are women of color and many are documented immigrants. Their work makes them particularly vulnerable to abuse yet they have few protections under existing labor laws.

If Philly follows the lead of eight states and the city of Seattle by passing a Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights, it could address overtime pay, sick leave, and more concerns.

Opioid deaths leveling off in Pa., but methamphetamine, cocaine use rising

According to state officials, prescription drug and heroin deaths are leveling off in some areas of Pennsylvania while methamphetamine and cocaine use are on the rise, reflecting a national trend.

Meanwhile, the fight against the opioid epidemic continues. Increasingly, pain patients sent home with opioids are also given the drug naloxone to prevent overdoses. At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration questions whether opioids actually help chronic pain.

In our region, the Camden County Jail recently announced it would expand a program to offer medication-assisted opioid addiction treatment to inmates.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

With views like that, how could we mind, @morrisarboretum? 😍

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 5, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 5, 2019

“Ten years after the ‘Kids for Cash’ scandal, Pennsylvania is once again the subject of national headlines about its scandalous juvenile justice system. A robust and transparent state-level investigation of ‘Kids for Cash’ allowed Pennsylvania to emerge from that scandal with a reform package that positioned it to once again serve as a leader in juvenile justice reform. Then as now, the state must lead the way.” — Marsha Levick, the chief legal officer at the Juvenile Law Center, on how Pennsylvania lawmakers should react to the Glen Mills Schools scandal.

What we’re reading

St. Joseph's hawk mascot Domenic Godshall flaps his wings on the court before a game against St. Bonaventure at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
St. Joseph's hawk mascot Domenic Godshall flaps his wings on the court before a game against St. Bonaventure at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

A Daily Dose of | Endurance

The St. Joseph’s University Hawk never. stops. flapping. But how does the student behind the beak do it?