When it comes to something that looms as large in the heart of a neighborhood as the local high school, it’s not easy to turn the ship around. But that’s exactly what Strawberry Mansion High School is trying to do for its community. My colleague Kristen Graham’s deep look at the work going on inside the school walls is a must-read full of stories of strength. Strawberry Mansion isn’t the only school we’re talking about this morning. Philadelphia’s superintendent has given an update on the district’s report card, too.

Inside the efforts to save Philly’s struggling Strawberry Mansion High School

Strawberry Mansion High School is a stark illustration of the fallout of the school choice movement. Built for 1,800 students, it now holds just 169.

A year after the Philadelphia School District planned to phase out the school and the community rallied to save it, it has a new principal and promises of support.

Now the school is fighting to stay alive. An Inquirer reporter and photographer have spent months in the school documenting its attempt to reinvent itself and found resilient students and staff who really care.

Philly schools claim 3 years of progress, with some asterisks

There are four anchor goals that Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. uses to measure the success of his administration over city schools.

How many Philadelphia 8-year-olds read at grade level? How many city students graduate from high school prepared for college and careers? Are the district’s finances in good shape? Are all school jobs filled with talented employees?

On Tuesday, Hite released an update showing slow, steady progress since his arrival in 2012.

15 years after opening, Citizens Bank Park is still impressive ... if you can get over the location

Sure, it sits in the middle of a parking lot desert. But if you overlook that fact, the Phillies’ home at Citizens Bank Park is known in baseball circles as a top-tier park.

This season fans will be rewarded with some new bells and whistles — literally. The 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that once hung at Veterans Stadium will be there along with new food options and an outdoor beer garden.

Tickets for tomorrow’s sold-out opening day game are available on the secondary market. The weather is looking nice, too.

March 27, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 27, 2019

“It is the stories that some of the previously and currently incarcerated women tell that might haunt you. Ones like that of Mary Baxter who endured 43 hours of labor, shackled to a hospital bed, before she gave birth to her son by emergency C-section.” — State Rep. Morgan B. Cephas on how Pennsylvania prisons fail to support incarcerated women.

Where's Bruce C. Cooper's $348,000 chair sat in his home in the Philadelphia suburbs
Courtesy of Bruce C. Cooper
For 45 years, Bruce “Scoop” Cooper used a wood chair by his front door to hold his mail. Turns out the chair is actually an incredibly rare antique and he was sitting on $348,500.