My colleague Kristen Graham's deep look at the work going on inside the school walls is a must-read full of stories of strength. Strawberry Mansion isn't the only school we're talking about this morning. Philadelphia's superintendent has given an update on the district's report card, too.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Strawberry Mansion High School is a stark illustration of the fallout of the school choice movement. Built for 1,800 students, it now holds just 169.
A year after the Philadelphia School District planned to phase out the school and the community rallied to save it, it has a new principal and promises of support.
Now the school is fighting to stay alive. An Inquirer reporter and photographer have spent months in the school documenting its attempt to reinvent itself and found resilient students and staff who really care.
There are four anchor goals that Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. uses to measure the success of his administration over city schools.
How many Philadelphia 8-year-olds read at grade level? How many city students graduate from high school prepared for college and careers? Are the district’s finances in good shape? Are all school jobs filled with talented employees?
On Tuesday, Hite released an update showing slow, steady progress since his arrival in 2012.
Sure, it sits in the middle of a parking lot desert. But if you overlook that fact, the Phillies’ home at Citizens Bank Park is known in baseball circles as a top-tier park.
This season fans will be rewarded with some new bells and whistles — literally. The 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that once hung at Veterans Stadium will be there along with new food options and an outdoor beer garden.
Tickets for tomorrow’s sold-out opening day game are available on the secondary market. The weather is looking nice, too.
- Following the deaths of three mass shooting survivors in the past week, the U.S. Senate gathered Tuesday to consider a gun control law that has been associated with decreases in suicide.
- President Donald Trump is once again making moves to kill the Affordable Care Act, putting health policy debate back in the spotlight.
- A reputed Mexican drug kingpin and his wife have been extradited to Philadelphia to stand trial four years after being accused of raking in millions for pumping heroin into the United States.
- Temple University is prepared to vaccinate up to 1,800 students and staff at a free clinic set up Wednesday and Friday after a mumps outbreak sickened 105 people in the past month.
- Former Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge Willie Singletary can’t run for City Council due to his felony conviction, a judge has ruled. Former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack III has dropped out of the race, too.
- Things got a bit slippery on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday after a crash involving a tractor trailer spilled a shipment of dish soap over the road. Luckily the incident was clean of injuries.
- Hozier, Japanese Breakfast, and Dawes are set to headline the first day of the XPoNential fest this July. Lineups for the rest of the weekend are still to come.
- Oyster crackers, crunchy, biscuit-like orbs dropped in stews, have long been a part of Philadelphia history. But about a year and a half ago, the original crackers just ... disappeared.
- Selling CBD, the non-intoxicating compound derived from cannabis, in food is illegal. So why are so many retailers selling it?
- I don’t know why you’d want to develop Kodak Super 8 film with a can of beer, but thanks to Delaware’s Dogfish Head now you can.
- Got bulk clutter like computers and TVs to dispose of? Your town may be partnering with a new app to pick up and recycle electronics and clothes.
- The NFL has made pass interference reviewable, whether a flag is thrown on the play or not, and fans have Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to thank.
“It is the stories that some of the previously and currently incarcerated women tell that might haunt you. Ones like that of Mary Baxter who endured 43 hours of labor, shackled to a hospital bed, before she gave birth to her son by emergency C-section.” — State Rep. Morgan B. Cephas on how Pennsylvania prisons fail to support incarcerated women.
- If Pennsylvania is going to have a fair congressional map, new legislation like the For the People Act is needed, writes Micah Sims, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania.
- Robert Mueller’s report is a gift to the nation because it makes it possible for the U.S. to have a normal presidential election in 2020, writes George Will of the Washington Post.
- Your commute doesn’t have to be waste of time. Philadelphia Magazine talked to Philly CEOs about how they make the most of theirs and they have plenty of productivity tips.
- For 25 years, Rodney Sadler tried to save the embattled historic lightship Barnegat floating on the Camden waterfront. Sadler passed away last week, leaving the ship’s future in jeopardy, according to NJ.com.
- North Philly residents have long demanded solutions to the trash around Temple University’s main campus, but city initiatives have yet to keep things clean, the Temple News reports.
- What happens to the furniture on movie sets after they wrap? In Massachusetts, one nonprofit takes all those home goods and gives them to those in need.
- If you even kind of sort of like fashion, you need to read the New Yorker’s profile on stylist Karla Welch, who has styled everyone from Justin Bieber to Anita Hill. It’s a wild ride.
For 45 years, Bruce “Scoop” Cooper used a wood chair by his front door to hold his mail. Turns out the chair is actually an incredibly rare antique and he was sitting on $348,500.