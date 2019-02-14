Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re filling your day with candy and rom-coms or just waiting to take advantage of day-after sales, you may develop a sweet tooth from reporter Catherine Dunn’s look at how local chocolatiers hone their craft. If you can read it without craving a cocoa-covered something, you are have more strength than I do. In honor of the holiday, we’ve also got a peek at modern dating you won’t want to miss this morning, including why the meet-cute is no more.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Where do professionals learn the secrets of chocolate? Philly, of course

There’s probably no better day on the calendar to remember that making chocolate is an art. A very yummy art. To learn new tricks of the trade, chocolatiers know just where to go: a candy show put on by 101-year old Philly organization.

If you’re looking to buy the good stuff (for a special someone or just yourself) you’ll want to hit up some of the region’s specialty chocolate shops.

These days, though, Valentine’s Day is about more than chocolate and flowers — like dumpling tours and self-care parties.

In the 2019 dating world, nobody meets in person anymore

The modern dating scene is likely in the palm of your hand: today’s singles scorn meeting in person in exchange for swiping on their phones. When they do look for love online, some are looking specifically for other leftists.

A downside to digital dating: too often (to the tune of $143 million last year) singles are scammed out of their money.

Is there hope in the real world? Apparently on Ninth Street and in Philly restaurants, you can find love the old fashioned way.

EPA says it has a plan to address PFAS in drinking water

Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce a plan to address the PFAS water contamination that has tainted drinking water and groundwater in communities nationwide.

The five-point plan will include looking at creating a drinking-water limit for the chemicals and adding the chemicals to a list of hazardous substances.

In our region, 70,000 residents in Bucks and Montgomery Counties were among the first in the nation to discover their drinking water had been contaminated for decades.

What you need to know today

That's Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
Linus van Trump

“At our border, we did not find a national security emergency, but we did find a humanitarian crisis. We saw dozens of women and children in windowless holding cells, sleeping on benches and cement floors with no room to walk between their bodies, and no place for the children to play.” — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon on her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

What we're reading

A lion-shaped Zoo Key to the Philadelphia Zoo.

Your Daily Dose of | Nostalgia

Do you remember Zoo Keys? The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back the beloved little pieces of plastic that unlock “insider secrets” about the animals throughout the park.