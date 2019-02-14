Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re filling your day with candy and rom-coms or just waiting to take advantage of day-after sales, you may develop a sweet tooth from reporter Catherine Dunn’s look at how local chocolatiers hone their craft. If you can read it without craving a cocoa-covered something, you are have more strength than I do. In honor of the holiday, we’ve also got a peek at modern dating you won’t want to miss this morning, including why the meet-cute is no more.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
There’s probably no better day on the calendar to remember that making chocolate is an art. A very yummy art. To learn new tricks of the trade, chocolatiers know just where to go: a candy show put on by 101-year old Philly organization.
If you’re looking to buy the good stuff (for a special someone or just yourself) you’ll want to hit up some of the region’s specialty chocolate shops.
These days, though, Valentine’s Day is about more than chocolate and flowers — like dumpling tours and self-care parties.
The modern dating scene is likely in the palm of your hand: today’s singles scorn meeting in person in exchange for swiping on their phones. When they do look for love online, some are looking specifically for other leftists.
A downside to digital dating: too often (to the tune of $143 million last year) singles are scammed out of their money.
Is there hope in the real world? Apparently on Ninth Street and in Philly restaurants, you can find love the old fashioned way.
Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce a plan to address the PFAS water contamination that has tainted drinking water and groundwater in communities nationwide.
The five-point plan will include looking at creating a drinking-water limit for the chemicals and adding the chemicals to a list of hazardous substances.
In our region, 70,000 residents in Bucks and Montgomery Counties were among the first in the nation to discover their drinking water had been contaminated for decades.
- Though former security chief Justin Ferrante resigned in late 2017 amid allegations that he had sexually harassed two female subordinates, it appears the Pennsylvania Senate has been quietly paying his legal bills for months.
- On Wednesday, New Jersey’s five Roman Catholic dioceses released the names of nearly 190 priests who they said had been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over decades.
- President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bipartisan budget agreement completed late Wednesday, averting another partial government shutdown.
- The way police interact with the homeless people who routinely stay in Suburban Station has once again drawn scrutiny after a video was captured of a SEPTA Transit Police officer pulling a man in a wheelchair through the transit hub.
- An attorney representing the Philadelphia City All-Star Football Game executive committee says West Catholic football coach Brian Fluck stole funds while president of the committee.
- After concerns were raised over its archaeological potential, a Delaware River waterfront property will not be sold until its would-be buyer makes public its plans to protect its buried treasures.
- Tomorrow you can ride PATCO like it’s 1969. In honor of its 50th anniversary, the line will be charging 60 cents or less for rides from 6 to 11 a.m.
- The Sixers’ starting lineup has quite a few new faces. Coach Brett Brown says he’s willing to experiment with it for “as long as it takes.” Last night it seems the experiment went well: the Sixers beat the Knicks 126-111 at Madison Square Garden.
- A lot changed when Doc’s Union Pub, once owned by the leaders of the electrical workers’ Local 98, became Mifflin Tavern. First came the mason jars. Lots of mason jars.
- Society Hill was an urban planning masterpiece, architecture critic Inga Saffron writes, and gleaming new towers proposed for the neighborhood might tarnish it.
- Hispanic and Latino cancer patients have specific needs beyond just the option to speak in Spanish. That’s where Grupo Moriviví, a support group for the Latino communities of North Philly, comes in.
- Alexa, can you help kids learn in the classroom? For many schools, including Philly’s Garnet Valley, that answer is increasingly a resounding, “yes!”
“At our border, we did not find a national security emergency, but we did find a humanitarian crisis. We saw dozens of women and children in windowless holding cells, sleeping on benches and cement floors with no room to walk between their bodies, and no place for the children to play.” — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon on her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
- History isn’t therapy, and teaching only feel-good stories about the LGBTQ community is a formula for distortion, not education, writes University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman.
- The way we think about accessibility needs to change, writes Imani Barbarin, Communications Director for Disability Rights Pennsylvania: it isn’t charity, it’s the law, and it means safety for everyone.
- WHYY has shone a spotlight on one of Philadelphia’s few black midwives and her mission to bring up the next wave of minority midwives. It’s part of their Black History Month series highlighting black people making history every day.
- Let Generocity’s story on Food Connect, an app that rescues almost-wasted meals and gets them to those in need, be your entrepreneurial inspiration this morning. Four years in and the app is its founder’s full-time gig.
- The Met Philadelphia isn’t the only theater on North Broad that needed a face-lift. Hidden Philly has dug deep into the history of the theaters and former picture houses in North Philadelphia, with lovely historical photos to boot.
- The roles of retail workers have changed and Refinery29′s in-depth look at the types of jobs that are available, and to whom, makes fascinating connections to the economy at large.
- You deserve a real treat today, and that treat is the Ringer’s “Dog Oscars,” where they dole out “awards” to Hollywood’s best pups of the year. Enjoy!
Do you remember Zoo Keys? The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back the beloved little pieces of plastic that unlock “insider secrets” about the animals throughout the park.