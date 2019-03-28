Whether you’re a lifelong Phillies fan or you’re just paying attention to that new bearded guy everyone’s talking about, opening day is an exciting one for baseball in Philadelphia. This morning we’ve got everything you need to prepare for another Phillies season, from in-depth roster examinations to a rundown of what’s new at Citizens Bank Park. Don’t worry: if that’s not your cup of tea, we’ve still got your news, too, including a look at New Jersey’s effort to take down predatory used car dealerships.

Are you ready for opening day, Philly?

We’ve really enjoyed all of the opening day memories our readers have shared with us so far. Now it’s time to make some more. The Phillies kick off their season today with a home game against the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re ...

Jumping on the Bryce bandwagon

Behind on your offseason news

Headed to the game

These N.J. used car dealers will repo and resell your car if you miss a payment

Miss a weekly payment on your car? If you bought it from a “Buy Here Pay Here” car dealer, they could use tracking devices to find and take it in the middle of the night.

These dealerships sell old cars at inflated prices, often with double-digit interest rates, to low income consumers — and then repossess and resell them once owners default, sometimes with their belongings still inside.

With a new lawsuit, New Jersey is trying to close two such dealerships in the state.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

I see ya West Philly

Oh hey there, West Philly. Thanks for the view, @onepixelatatime.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 28, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 28, 2019

“In the Keystone State, education equity is too often determined by a child’s zip code, and our poorest school districts are in the midst of a facilities crisis that has literally poisoned our schoolchildren and put their lives in danger.” — Jerry T. Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, and State Sen. Vincent Hughes on why they joined the Fund Our Facilities Coalition.

  • Recent anti-Semitic attacks on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remind us that hate begins with rhetoric and ends with violence, writes Emil Fish, Holocaust survivor and founder and president of Bardejov Jewish Preservation Committee.
  • Headlines and claims by scholars continue to perpetrate the notion that social media increases risk for suicide, a dangerous and misguided idea, write Villanova professor Patrick Markey and Stetson University professor Christopher J. Ferguson.

What we’re reading

James Nix in the secret location in Philadelphia where he runs an underground monthly Madden NFL video game tournament.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Your Daily Dose of | Competition

Video game fanatics are flocking to a nondescript Germantown apartment once a month. What do they find? An underground gaming tournament run by “Jimmy Thousands.”