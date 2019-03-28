Whether you’re a lifelong Phillies fan or you’re just paying attention to that new bearded guy everyone’s talking about, opening day is an exciting one for baseball in Philadelphia. This morning we’ve got everything you need to prepare for another Phillies season, from in-depth roster examinations to a rundown of what’s new at Citizens Bank Park. Don’t worry: if that’s not your cup of tea, we’ve still got your news, too, including a look at New Jersey’s effort to take down predatory used car dealerships.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
We’ve really enjoyed all of the opening day memories our readers have shared with us so far. Now it’s time to make some more. The Phillies kick off their season today with a home game against the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re ...
Jumping on the Bryce bandwagon
- There’s this guy named Bryce Harper. He’s very good at baseball and the Phillies paid him “stupid” money to come to Philly. All eyes will be on him.
- Harper isn’t the only new face. The Phillies are a rebuilt team that added five all-stars and a top catcher in the offseason.
- You should probably know the rest of the team, too.
Behind on your offseason news
- Aaron Nola, the Phillies’ homegrown ace, was central to the Phillies’ rebuild and he’s primed for a huge season.
- Rhys Hoskins is moving back to first base but the starting rotation remains the same.
- Previews of the National League and the American League and a list of 25 things to know about the team will get you up to speed.
Headed to the game
- Don’t miss our fan’s guide to Citizens Bank Park (think: how to get there, what to eat), plus a list of the park’s giveaway nights.
- March 28 is a lucky weather day in these parts, so enjoy it.
- Harper has hit more home runs in South Philly than at any visiting ballpark. Here’s where they land. (His bats, by the way, are made by a Philly company.)
Miss a weekly payment on your car? If you bought it from a “Buy Here Pay Here” car dealer, they could use tracking devices to find and take it in the middle of the night.
These dealerships sell old cars at inflated prices, often with double-digit interest rates, to low income consumers — and then repossess and resell them once owners default, sometimes with their belongings still inside.
With a new lawsuit, New Jersey is trying to close two such dealerships in the state.
- Glen Mills Schools has been hit with a federal class-action lawsuit by former students alleging abuse. The complaint is brought by two former students and one of their mothers, but the law firm that filed it expects to hear from many more.
- A controversial prayer delivered earlier this week just before the chamber’s first Muslim woman was sworn in has renewed conversation about the Pennsylvania House’s opening invocation.
- New efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are underway. If the Trump administration succeeds, it could have major consequences for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
- North Philadelphia residents packed a meeting Wednesday to speak out against VisionQuest, a for-profit company seeking zoning approvals to house undocumented, immigrant children in the neighborhood.
- The Trump administration has proposed cutting $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics, prompting criticism from members of Congress and prominent ESPN personalities.
- The Philadelphia school board is slated to decide a tough topic tonight: Should every high school in the city require students to pass through metal detectors?
- Try to contain your cheers: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is fighting to bring back the team’s beloved Kelly green look.
- Booktenders Secret Garden, a Bucks County children’s bookstore, is selling its wall of fame (with scribbles from J.K. Rowling, Marc Brown, and Eric Carle) in an effort to stay afloat.
- Like those of many Philly churches, the Christ Church steeple that looms above Old City needs some TLC. Luckily it’s inching closer to the funding it needs to stop leaning.
- Philly is well represented on this year’s list of James Beard Foundation award nominees (like the Oscars for restaurants) including some chefs with first-time nods.
- You simply have to see the unique, sharply angled building, with a roof deck and a gym, now in the middle of University City’s Hamilton Court. After all, it was made to be seen.
- Not only is tonight’s Sixers-Nets game a possible preview of the first round of the playoffs, but it has seeding implications for both teams.
“In the Keystone State, education equity is too often determined by a child’s zip code, and our poorest school districts are in the midst of a facilities crisis that has literally poisoned our schoolchildren and put their lives in danger.” — Jerry T. Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, and State Sen. Vincent Hughes on why they joined the Fund Our Facilities Coalition.
- Recent anti-Semitic attacks on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remind us that hate begins with rhetoric and ends with violence, writes Emil Fish, Holocaust survivor and founder and president of Bardejov Jewish Preservation Committee.
- Headlines and claims by scholars continue to perpetrate the notion that social media increases risk for suicide, a dangerous and misguided idea, write Villanova professor Patrick Markey and Stetson University professor Christopher J. Ferguson.
Video game fanatics are flocking to a nondescript Germantown apartment once a month. What do they find? An underground gaming tournament run by “Jimmy Thousands.”