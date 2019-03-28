Whether you’re a lifelong Phillies fan or you’re just paying attention to that new bearded guy everyone’s talking about, opening day is an exciting one for baseball in Philadelphia. This morning we’ve got everything you need to prepare for another Phillies season, from in-depth roster examinations to a rundown of what’s new at Citizens Bank Park. Don’t worry: if that’s not your cup of tea, we’ve still got your news, too, including a look at New Jersey’s effort to take down predatory used car dealerships.