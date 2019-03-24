I know so many people are against the SafeHouse but from what I understand it’s not only a safe place to get drugs that people are severely addicted to and dying on the streets because they are buying drugs laced with fentanyl, it’s also a place where they can talk to someone about coming off of the drug and getting help with detoxing from the drugs. I’m certainly not for using drugs but I am for saving lives and right now these people need a Safehouse where people care enough to have them use their drug without dying from it. People say just stop but those who say this have no idea what the addict is going through and have obviously not lost a loved one from addiction. — Hburke01, on Agency planning first supervised drug injection site in U.S. is offered lease in Kensington.