We know that there is more to our lives than the bad news that’s worrying us silly, or pitting us against each other, or breaking our hearts. We all know of good people doing wonderful things in our own neighborhoods, workplaces, churches, schools and many other communities we inhabit. But when that kind of goodness isn’t reflected in our news outlets, it can subconsciously make us think it doesn’t exist anywhere but within our own tribes. We get siloed. As result, we can become so cynical that, at our worst, we feel suspicious or afraid of others; and at our saddest, we feel hopeless and lonely. My hope for The UpSide is that its stories remind us that we are in this world together, that we need each other – and that we’re all better for it.