Tension and frustration were on display at a Philadelphia school board meeting on Thursday night. The result of the board’s vote on whether to mandate metal detectors in city schools prompted activists and students to quickly react. SEPTA’s reaction to declining bus ridership involved testing heightened traffic enforcement around bus lanes. It’s helped speed up service times, but some wonder if the resources are in place to sustain it. And hopefully the Phillies can keep this up for 161 more games. They looked really good on Opening Day.