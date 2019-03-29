Tension and frustration were on display at a Philadelphia school board meeting on Thursday night. The result of the board’s vote on whether to mandate metal detectors in city schools prompted activists and students to quickly react. SEPTA’s reaction to declining bus ridership involved testing heightened traffic enforcement around bus lanes. It’s helped speed up service times, but some wonder if the resources are in place to sustain it. And hopefully the Phillies can keep this up for 161 more games. They looked really good on Opening Day.

School board votes for metal detectors in all Philly high schools

Philly’s school board voted 7-2 on Thursday night to mandate metal detectors in Philadelphia high schools. Shortly after, activists and students voiced their displeasure and shut the meeting down.

“Whose schools? Our schools!” the crowd chanted, prompting the board to recess the meeting. Then, activists themselves took control of the dais to make their message loud and clear.

The board was forced to finish the meeting in a conference room. They stressed that they respected the passion of activists, and hope to open a discussion about how the metal detectors will be used.

Can Philly sustain SEPTA’s faster bus service?

A months-long traffic enforcement surge that began last fall ramped up the speed of SEPTA bus service. It took aim at bad behaviors like double parking and stopping in bus zones.

SEPTA undertook the effort to see if it could improve service — a mission that’s obviously necessary for the agency considering the trend in bus ridership numbers in the city.

SEPTA and city officials say a lack of manpower is standing in the way of expanding heightened enforcement efforts. Philadelphians will get to vote on one possible solution in the voting booth in May.

What you need to know about spring’s heightened suicide rates

The notion that suicide rates go up in the winter around the holidays is not backed by research. In fact, experts say the danger zone is right about now.

Researchers are quite confident in the rise that they’ve seen over decades in the spring. However, they aren’t nearly as sure about what’s causing it. But there are several interesting theories.

Despite the rise in suicide rates in the spring, experts make it clear that suicide is a year-long issue and that people should be vigilant at all times.

Opinions

March 29, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 29, 2019

“Instead of exulting in joy, many Democrats acted like kids who hadn’t gotten everything on their Christmas list. That’s frightening. There is something twisted in the idea that Americans would rather have their partisan dreams fulfilled than be assured that the man who leads us — however repellent his character and policies might be — is not a traitor.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on Democrats’ reactions to the Mueller report.

Tria Taproom will pair an Oregonian Pinot Noir with Green Chile Sauce wings during its "Put a bird on it!" Philly Wine Week event.
Tria Taproom will pair an Oregonian Pinot Noir with Green Chile Sauce wings during its "Put a bird on it!" Philly Wine Week event.

A Daily Dose of | Wine

Philly Wine Week 2019 kicks off this weekend. Wine lovers can look forward to more than 100-plus vino events and lots of deals throughout the city.