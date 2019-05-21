It’s here, it’s really here. The Pennsylvania primary election is today, and in Philadelphia, voters will make key decisions on the future of the mayor’s office, City Council, sheriff, and local judges. No pressure.
If you are voting today, we have everything you need before you get to the polls. Plus, our reporters will be your eyes and ears across the region as the election plays out. Of course, tomorrow’s newsletter will be filled with results, but you can also find live updates at Philly.com.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Whether you’re trying to get to the polls, need information on candidates, or plan to spend the night watching results roll in, we’ve got you covered at Philly.com/Elections.
Find out which mayoral and City Council candidates will be on your ballot — all you need is your address.
Or learn more about the dozens of candidates running for Council across the city, see where they stand on key issues, like the soda tax, sanctuary cities, tax abatements, safe injection sites, and more.
Here’s where you can read up on the mayoral race, sheriff’s bid, and the three council districts to watch.
Also on the ballot: judges. Here’s why we elect judges in Pennsylvania, and here’s what you need to know about the Superior Court candidates.
Or find your polling place. Polls are already open across the city and will remain open until 8 p.m. Here’s what you need to know before voting.
Want to test your knowledge before you hit the polls? We’ve got you covered there, too.
Tracking the results
Follow along on our live blog. Our journalists will be reporting from around the region all day and night. Keep an eye on Philly.com after the polls close for results.
What to watch for
- Keep an eye on the 2nd, 3rd, and 7th District Council races — they’re likely to be the most competitive.
- There may be a shortage of poll workers at your polling place today. It’s a national problem felt at the most local level.
- Philly could become one step closer to electing its first millennial to City Council, where the current average age is 58.
- A record number of Latino candidates are running for Council this year, and for the first time, all their names will be spelled correctly on the ballot.
- And: Philly has more than 800 polling places, and some of them are just plain strange.
Think back to that teacher who made a lasting impression on you in school.
Maybe they were like Gina Weightman, who wrangles wiggly kindergartners with joy and good humor at Anne Frank Elementary. Or maybe they were fiercely intellectual like Brandon Miller, who leads by example at the Workshop School to guide young people to become thinkers and leaders inside the classroom and out. Or perhaps they took the time to show you they care, like Deanna Henderson, who builds strong relationships with students in West Mt. Airy.
The three are among 60 of the Philadelphia School District’s finest educators who will be honored today for outstanding teaching by the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation with $3,500 awards.
You can read about all 60 outstanding teachers here.
- A New Jersey electrical contractor and longtime ally of labor leader John J. Dougherty was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison, making him the first defendant punished in a long-running federal probe of operations at the Philadelphia region’s largest Electricians local.
- Officials have declared a hepatitis A outbreak in Pennsylvania. Since January 2018, 171 cases have been reported in 36 counties, and Philadelphia is one of the hardest hit.
- Seventeen months after a Philadelphia police officer fatally shot her husband in the head as he sat unarmed on a Germantown curb, a widow says authorities have told her nothing about the status of the criminal investigation. If prosecutors press charges, it would mark the first time that two former Philly cops would face criminal charges at the same time for on-duty fatal shootings.
- Could the soda tax spread nationwide? A new economic analysis says a federal tax on sweetened beverages may benefit the public good.
- After Alabama voted for the strictest of anti-abortion laws last week, experts are questioning whether the unborn are being favored over children born into poverty.
- President Donald Trump stopped in Montoursville Monday ahead of the primary election, where he promised to continue pushing for job growth, unleash coal and shale, and bring back industrial plants.
- Ivy L. Barsky, the chief executive of the National Museum of American Jewish History, has resigned from her post and will leave the institution at the end of June.
- The Phillies had a good night last night, taking a 5-4 win over the Cubs. J.T. Realmuto made a game-saving tag, plated a tying run, scored the final run of a three-run rally, and then hit a go-ahead homer in the 10th.
Fountain swimming: a sure sign that summer is on its way. Thanks for the photo, @tehkelsey.
- He acts, he sings, and he can shuck an oyster. Now, Bradley Cooper’s onto his newest endeavor: joining the Philadelphia Orchestra.
- With a fire pit, restaurant lounge and cabanas with table service, Delaware County’s newest social and swim club is less swimming hole and more “Hyatt meets Hard Rock,” according to its owners.
- Jason Segel has recently been spotted shopping at the South Street Whole Foods, walking around Center City, or having dinner at a.kitchen, but it turns out the How I Met Your Mother star isn’t just in town for a bite.
- Because two restaurants are better than one: Condesa and a yet-to-be-named taquiera are the newest projects in the works from the crew behind the likes of Suraya, Pizzeria Beddia, and R&D Cocktail Bar.
- Now the location of Franky Bradleys, the picturesque English cottage at Juniper and Chancellor Streets was once home to drag queens, horses, and architects, writes architecture critic Inga Saffron.
“But as Americans have learned in the Trump era, you can’t fight fear with facts. The immigration issue is tailor-made for merchants of fear looking not for solutions, but for votes.” - Columnist Trudy Rubin on why American Democrats should watch how the immigration firestorm is playing out in Italy.
- In interviews with candidates and voters leading up to the primary election, The Inquirer Editorial Board heard a number of ideas it says deserve consideration and further debate, regardless of who gets elected.
- New Jersey should recognize the long-term benefits for all of the residents of the Garden State expanding the free community college program and supporting the success of economically challenged students provides, writes Donald A. Borden, president of Camden County College.
- She lost her husband when her children were young. Now, this Philly-area nurse has lost her nearly 30-year-old wedding dress, and she’s on a quest to find it. Philadelphia Magazine tells her story.
- A new podcast tells the personal stories of people living on the street in Philadelphia, hoping to connect the worlds of the middle- and upper-class with those experiencing poverty and homelessness, Billy Penn reports.
- History has painted a cushy picture of notorious mobster Al Capone’s living quarters at Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary, but curators say it’s not all that accurate. Smithsonian Magazine details Scarface’s stint in the City of Brotherly Love.
Already thinking about what you’ll cook for dinner tonight? You may have some meal-worthy weeds in your backyard.