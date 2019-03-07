First things first: Yes, SEPTA transit police are currently on strike, but service is not expected to be affected. We’ve got details on it all just in time for your morning commute. Second things second: Reporter Claudia Vargas has dug deep into how overtime factors into the retirement funds of city workers and found it’s having a big impact on Philadelphia’s pension obligations. Like, $17 million-in-one-year big. Speaking of city money, we’ve got a preview of the budget address Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to deliver today, too.