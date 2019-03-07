First things first: Yes, SEPTA transit police are currently on strike, but service is not expected to be affected. We’ve got details on it all just in time for your morning commute. Second things second: Reporter Claudia Vargas has dug deep into how overtime factors into the retirement funds of city workers and found it’s having a big impact on Philadelphia’s pension obligations. Like, $17 million-in-one-year big. Speaking of city money, we’ve got a preview of the budget address Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to deliver today, too.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Nearly 200 police officers responsible for patrolling SEPTA’s stations and vehicles began a strike Wednesday afternoon. SEPTA does not expect the strike to cause any service disruptions and expect supervisors to cover patrols with help from police in Philadelphia and suburban communities.
Of concern for the striking workers is SEPTA’s policy regarding body cameras as well as other issues involving work rules.
Lately, SEPTA police have been at the center of a controversy over how to address the homeless population taking shelter at city transit hubs.
Imagine if you could guarantee yourself a paycheck each month that’s higher than your base salary. That’s exactly what 18 municipal employees who retired in 2017 were able to do thanks to accumulated overtime.
But they’re not the only ones who got a boost. An Inquirer analysis of pension data found that the average pension of a city employee who retired in 2017 was boosted an average of 14 percent due to overtime.
Together, it could cost the city’s depleted pension fund $17 million.
Mayor Jim Kenney will present his fourth budget address to City Council today, and his $5 billion proposal is built for the reelection campaign trail.
The administration plans to send more money to the School District of Philadelphia and invest in public safety and community programs.
Ahead of the address, the Philadelphia Free Library system requested $15 million in additional funding. They want the money for new materials, staffing, and building maintenance.
- Johnny Bobbitt and Kate McClure, two of the three people accused of cheating donors who contributed $400,000 to their GoFundMe campaign based on a false feel-good story, pleaded guilty Wednesday.
- Gov. Tom Wolf called for a review of the Department of Human Services’ oversight of Glen Mills Schools as local leaders demanded a comprehensive state-level probe into allegations of child abuse there Wednesday.
- Law enforcement authorities Wednesday announced the arrests of eight people in a South Philadelphia turf war that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured five others in three shootings in 2017 and 2018.
- Taco Bell employees allegedly beat a man and his girlfriend at one of the chain’s Center City franchises last month. The chain says the employees have been fired.
- Advocates are accusing two Philadelphia city commissioners of illegally making a decision on new voting machines last month because they’re running for re-election.
- Earlier this week we wondered, who will pay for the King of Prussia rail line extension? Now we know who won’t: the community that hosts it.
Was it a good one, @the_brittjames?
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- A new apartment building in South Philadelphia was made to look like an old factory building — and architecture critic Inga Saffron is a fan.
- The Flyers’ chances of making a Cinderella-like playoff run just got a little slimmer. They lost to the Washington Capitals at home last night 5-3, putting them seven points out.
- Older adults are getting broken bones from a surprising source: walking their dogs. Man’s best friend, huh?
- The Los Angeles Angels are fishing for a potential tampering charge after new Phillies star Bryce Harper teased himself as bait for luring their star Mike Trout.
- Headed to the Flower Show this weekend? Take this list of restaurants where you can warm up with you.
- We finally know what will take over the Welcome Center at LOVE Park: a bar and restaurant from the women behind Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, Lolita, and Little Nonna’s.
“Practicing assertive communication skills early on builds critical muscle memory, making it more natural for girls to use their voice effectively later in life. Above all else, remind any young girl in your life that her voice matters. That you value her speaking her mind.” — Marisa Porges, Head of School at The Baldwin School, on why we need to teach young girls to interrupt the conversation.
- Philly lawmakers need to attack corruption like that recently found in the local construction industry by promoting fair and open competition for public contracts, writes Joe Perpiglia, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter.
- You’ve been using the word “hysterical” wrong, a word that has become gendered beyond recognition, writes The Angry Grammarian Jeffrey Barg.
- You never really need a reason to look at cute baby goats, but Grid’s check in with the Philly Goat Project will give you one anyway.
- Hidden City’s deep dive into the work of the local design firm making those clickety-clack split-flap signs is also a look at Philly’s manufacturing revival.
- Everyone needs work-life balance, including pastors. So, WHYY reports, a Montgomery County seminary is trying to help them avoid burnout.
- Because we could all use it: Fast Company has put together a guide to using less plastic in your life.
- For all the Sim City fans out there (it was released thirty years ago, if you can believe it) the Los Angeles Times provides a timely look back at a game they say inspired a generation of city planners.
Dinosaur tracks — yes, dinosaur tracks! — have been found at Valley Forge National Historical Park.