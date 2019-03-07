First things first: Yes, SEPTA transit police are currently on strike, but service is not expected to be affected. We’ve got details on it all just in time for your morning commute. Second things second: Reporter Claudia Vargas has dug deep into how overtime factors into the retirement funds of city workers and found it’s having a big impact on Philadelphia’s pension obligations. Like, $17 million-in-one-year big. Speaking of city money, we’ve got a preview of the budget address Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to deliver today, too.

SEPTA’s transit police go on strike; service to continue

Nearly 200 police officers responsible for patrolling SEPTA’s stations and vehicles began a strike Wednesday afternoon. SEPTA does not expect the strike to cause any service disruptions and expect supervisors to cover patrols with help from police in Philadelphia and suburban communities.

Of concern for the striking workers is SEPTA’s policy regarding body cameras as well as other issues involving work rules.

Lately, SEPTA police have been at the center of a controversy over how to address the homeless population taking shelter at city transit hubs.

Overtime boosts Philly workers retirement checks – and could cost the city $17 million in a single year

Imagine if you could guarantee yourself a paycheck each month that’s higher than your base salary. That’s exactly what 18 municipal employees who retired in 2017 were able to do thanks to accumulated overtime.

But they’re not the only ones who got a boost. An Inquirer analysis of pension data found that the average pension of a city employee who retired in 2017 was boosted an average of 14 percent due to overtime.

Together, it could cost the city’s depleted pension fund $17 million.

Mayor Kenney to request $5 billion spending plan with big investments in schools, public safety

Mayor Jim Kenney will present his fourth budget address to City Council today, and his $5 billion proposal is built for the reelection campaign trail.

The administration plans to send more money to the School District of Philadelphia and invest in public safety and community programs.

Ahead of the address, the Philadelphia Free Library system requested $15 million in additional funding. They want the money for new materials, staffing, and building maintenance.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“Practicing assertive communication skills early on builds critical muscle memory, making it more natural for girls to use their voice effectively later in life. Above all else, remind any young girl in your life that her voice matters. That you value her speaking her mind.” — Marisa Porges, Head of School at The Baldwin School, on why we need to teach young girls to interrupt the conversation.

In this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, a fossilized dinosaur footprints are shown on a paving stone at the Valley Forge National Historical Park in Valley Forge, Pa.

Dinosaur tracks — yes, dinosaur tracks! — have been found at Valley Forge National Historical Park.