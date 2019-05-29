Now that was a storm. While last night’s weather brought mainly thunderstorms and a delayed Phillies game to Philadelphia, areas outside the city saw wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and reports of a tornado touching down in southern Berks County. And keep your umbrellas handy, Philly — the rainy weather looks like it’s sticking around. Moving on to today’s news: a Philly entrepreneur has quietly made $1 million off forged deeds, dubious land deals, and the signatures of dead homeowners, while Councilman Kenyatta Johnson is pushing for a ban on bay windows and balconies in his district.

And, bring out the cake (skip the candles, please, we’re flammable), it’s our birthday this week. Take a look back at 190 years of history on the Inquirer’s front pages here and check newsstands today for a special commemorative issue.

— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

You’re invited: Thousands of young people will graduate from Philadelphia schools this spring. Come hear from some of the best and the brightest on Tuesday, June 4. Inquirer education reporter Kristen Graham will speak with students from a variety of schools, including Mastery Charter-Shoemaker and Strawberry Mansion about their hopes, dreams, and experiences in city schools. Register for free at philly.com/inquiringminds.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

Morning Briefing
Morning Briefing

How one man made a fortune in Philly with forged deeds, dubious deals, and dead homeowners

Regarded as a success story among fellow entrepreneurs, Orin Clybourn has quietly made $1 million, buying rundown Philly properties and flipping them for a profit.

But his acquisitions have repeatedly been built on a foundation of forgeries.

An Inquirer investigation found Clybourn has pleaded poverty to dodge legal fees while making sizable profits, forged signatures on deeds — and, in at least seven deals, forged the names of the dead.

His long run of deals expose the weak official oversight over property transfers in Philadelphia, where blatantly suspicious documents fail to trigger alarms, let alone questions, writes reporter Craig McCoy.

Councilman pushes ban on bay windows, seen as a symbol of gentrification, in South Philly district

Could bay windows and balconies be of buildings bygone in Point Breeze and Grays Ferry? Perhaps, if Councilman Kenyatta Johnson gets his way.

Amid rapid gentrification of his district, Johnson introduced a Council bill which would ban the architectural features across large portions of the neighborhoods and regulate them in others.

For some, balconies and bump-out bay windows offer two things that a traditional rowhouse can’t: additional space and light. But others see them as a defining symbol of gentrification — bringing with it anxieties about cost-of-living increases and displacement.

Philly top cop: Gun slayings this year at ‘alarming’ level

After the deadliest start to a year in Philadelphia since 2012, police say that nearly 90 percent of the killings in the city since January have been committed with guns, a proportion that Commissioner Richard Ross said Tuesday is “alarming.”

The announcement came less than a day after a North Philadelphia teen playing video games in his bedroom was shot in the leg as a bullet ripped through the wall of his home, and less than a week after three people were shot — two fatally — in separate incidents within a span of two hours.

Today, Philadelphians impacted by gun violence will take to the steps of the Art Museum to share their stories and put a call to action.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Great eye, @catherinedkerr. 🏙️

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Everest
Signe Wilkinson
Everest

“Let’s face it: Whether we live in this state or we opt to spend our vacation dollars here (thanks again for that), we are — all of us — choosing the Jersey Shore. And that alone bonds us together as brothers and sisters in what is perhaps the luckiest, most misunderstood and derided of clubs this side of the Ben Franklin Bridge. When it comes down to it, they’re not all that different, your camp and mine. We all eat our Chipwiches one bite at a time.” - Cape May journalist Diane Stopyra on the Shoobie/local divide at the Shore.

What we’re reading

These bathrooms, from places like the Free Library Parkway Central branch and the Comcast Center, are among Philadelphia's best restrooms you can use without buying something.
Anna Orso
These bathrooms, from places like the Free Library Parkway Central branch and the Comcast Center, are among Philadelphia's best restrooms you can use without buying something.

A Daily Dose of | Royal flush

This summer, you can (finally) explore Philadelphia unencumbered by an active bladder. Reporter Anna Orso shares the city’s greatest semi-public restrooms, including perhaps one of the greatest post-potty views.