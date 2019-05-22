Tuesday’s primary election showed the power of incumbency in Philly politics. Well, mostly. That’s the takeaway from an election where familiar names like Mayor Jim Kenney and the majority of incumbent candidates in City Council District races cruised on to the November general election. Then there’s Sheriff Jewell Williams and Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, who did not. We have the full recap at philly.com/elections. And, speaking of familiar names, there’s another Arcidiacono playing Villanova basketball, and he’s determined to carry on his family’s legacy.