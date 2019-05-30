The official start to summer is just 22 days away (but really, who’s counting?), and there’s nothing that helps kick off the season of sun and Shore quite like a locally-brewed beer. Luckily for us, food critic Craig LaBan and 16 Philly beer aficionados have sampled the city’s selection to determine the best brews in and around town. And, in other news, special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence yesterday to announce the end of his office’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, while this week’s stormy weather has possibly helped to set a national tornado record.

Morning Briefing
Philly’s best beers: 16 experts tasted 82 beers to tell you what to drink this summer

With 43 brewers, 82 brews, and one Philly beer per category to rule them all, the competition was stiff at food critic Craig LaBan’s 10th annual Brewvitational.

And the 16 judges thirsting for the perfect ale did not take the task — or pour — at hand lightly. Sipping through saisons and sours, they tasted the notes of basil and “barnyard funk,” peanut butter, and yeasty tropical fruits to describe and define a list of the Philadelphia region’s best new and barrel-aged beers.

The first-prize barrel winner: a New Jersey beer-maker — that doesn’t actually do any brewing.

Robert Mueller: If we had confidence Trump didn’t commit a crime, ‘we would have said so’

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence Wednesday to announce the official end of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In an eight-minute speech, Mueller repeated his findings, adding that his more-than-400-page report “speaks for itself.”

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mueller said, explaining that a president can’t be charged with a federal crime due to a long-standing Department of Justice policy.

While the White House declared “case closed,” lawmakers were quick to respond. Some called for impeachment, some avoided the "i" word, and others established that the ball is now in Congress’ court.

In wild run of weather, tornadoes set U.S. record; subject to change

For 12 consecutive days, the government’s Storm Prediction Center has logged reports of at least eight tornadoes daily — including one this week in Morgantown — constituting a destructive national record, for now. The violent weather also tore through the central U.S. this week, turning fatal and injuring many others.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 17 confirmed twisters this year, already well over the commonwealth’s annual average of eight.

The possibility of another tornado Wednesday triggered warnings for parts of Bucks, Montgomery, Hunterdon, and Lehigh Counties, and a watch for the rest of the region, but the threat faded away last night. The region instead experienced rain, strong winds, and hail the size of a table tennis ball in some areas.

The weather could take yet another stormy turn today, but with a lower tornado risk than earlier this week.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states that holds partisan elections for judge. How could Philadelphia, a city that is overwhelmingly democratic and black, fail to elect a single judge of color?” — Renee Chenault Fattah, former TV news broadcaster and board member of the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, on the legacy of black judges.

What we’re reading

Joy Mossholder Sporn, of Devon, helped her group bring home “Best Group” with her take on the White Queen from Alice in Wonderland at the 8th Annual Hat Contest during Ladies Day at the Devon Horse Show May 29th 2019.
Emily Cohen / For The Inquirer
A Daily Dose of | Fancy hats

Some were towering and elaborate, while others dainty and delicate. Wednesday at the Devon Horse Show belonged to headwear as dozens tossed their hats in the ring (or struggled to keep them on) for top honors at the annual hat contest.