Pennsylvania is a battleground state, but it isn’t so much purple as it is very blue and very red, in very different regions. This morning we’re examining how recent elections have widened the divide. You’ll want to spend some time with the interactive graphics my colleagues created to illustrate just how deep this split really runs. Speaking of divisions, the local battle over supervised drug injection sites escalated Wednesday. A U.S. attorney is suing to stop Philly from hosting the nation’s first such site.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Pennsylvania, polarized: How a blue wave and red response deepened the splitting of the state

It was the bluest of times, it was the reddest of times. Pennsylvania is a tale of two states: one rode a “blue wave” to victory in November’s midterm elections and the other gave a “red response” that solidified the Republican base in rural areas.

At least, that’s what analysis of returns from the state’s more than 9,000 precincts, recently available for the first time, shows. Reporters Jonathan Lai and Jared Whalen parsed through the data to find out just how divisions deepened in the already-divided state.

The split has the potential to worsen the gridlock in Harrisburg and shape Pennsylvania’s role in the 2020 elections.

U.S. Attorney sues to stop supervised injection sites in Philadelphia

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, the region’s top federal law official, has filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking efforts to make Philadelphia home to the nation’s first supervised drug injection site.

McSwain is asking a judge to declare such a facility illegal under federal law. Meanwhile, Safehouse, the nonprofit supporting the idea, has signaled it has no intention of backing down.

The suit sets up a court battle that could shape legal debate over supervised injection sites across the country.

Meet ‘Bobi + Tobi,’ the NBA’s most-loved friendship

You’re about to hear a lot more about “Bobi + Tobi.” In their blockbuster trade with the Clippers, the Sixers gained Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, one of the the league’s most famous friendships.

The deal isn’t just about the pair’s buddy cop antics. With Harris as the team’s starting power forward, the Sixers are now solidly in the Eastern Conference Finals conversation.

The Sixers also acquired Malachi Richardson from the Raptors Wednesday, and they still could make another move before today’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Quack, quack, @matteo_petrera. Quack, quack.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Seas of White
Signe Wilkinson
Seas of White

“Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said the ruling ‘will remembered as a shameful moment in our nation’s history.’ Today, the ruling is still blocking people from the United States and separating them from their loved ones.” — Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, founding director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State Law in State College, on how the “Muslim ban” is still shutting out Pennsylvanians.

What we’re reading

Glenn Rice, 28, of Fairmount tells his story at the Philadelphia Moth StorySLAM open-mic storytelling competition, onstage at World Cafe Live February 4, 2019.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Glenn Rice, 28, of Fairmount tells his story at the Philadelphia Moth StorySLAM open-mic storytelling competition, onstage at World Cafe Live February 4, 2019.

A Daily Dose of | Listening

Humans love telling and listening to stories, but sharing personal ones with a crowd of strangers? Local storytellers call it “the skydiving of public speaking.”