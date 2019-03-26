Necessity is the mother of invention and in the Pennsylvania prison system, inmates are in need of a new informal currency. As of July 1, tobacco will be banned, but reporter Samantha Melamed knows what will take its place on the market. And no, you haven’t heard the last of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia and the U.S. 2016 election. In this case the end was merely the beginning of debate over the investigation and its outcomes.

In Pa. prisons, chips, ice cream tickets, and ramen are the latest informal currency

In the informal economy of prisons, tobacco has long functioned as extralegal tender. Inmates trade them for food, everyday necessities, and even laundry services or personal security.

But tobacco products will be banned in Pennsylvania State Prisons as of July 1. So what’s next?

As the price of cigarettes has gone up and more prisons have banned smoking, new, hotter commodities are taking their place.

Bucks drug rehab fraud made millions off patients’ relapses, Pa. attorney general charges

The co-founder of Liberation Way, a Bucks County drug treatment company, and 10 others have been charged in a fraud scheme, state officials say.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office alleges Liberation Way was trapping patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in a cycle of ineffective treatments and relapse.

All the while, the company made tens of millions of dollars off insurance reimbursements and kickbacks.

End of Mueller probe is only the start of a longer fight

If you thought the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was, well, the end — think again. Battles over its conclusions are just getting started.

Democrats and Republicans alike have called for more hearings and investigations, signalling a partisan debate over unanswered questions as we head into the 2020 election. Leaders of both parties have called for the full report to be made public.

What effect has it all had on voters? In a New Jersey town that flipped for President Trump in 2016, those who followed the investigation are still on his side.

What you need to know today

Looks like it was a success, @filadelphie. 😎

Mueller Report

“The Soviets used to call unwitting collaborators ‘useful idiots.’ That may not equate with overt collusion but the term certainly fits Trump’s behavior.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin on what she calls the truth about the Mueller report.

Grace Dickinson / STAFF
Fitzgerald releases a few flavors each week. Pictured is the Dunkatron, featuring feuilletine, peanut butter, dark chocolate chunks, fermented cocoa nibs, chocolate stracciatella, brown butter solids, and salt, all mixed into a popcorn-flavored ice cream base .

You can’t call 1-900-ICE-CREAM, but if you plan ahead you can snag a coveted pint of this new Philly brand’s mix-in-filled ice cream before it sells out.