- An unprecedented four-day summit on clergy sex abuse in the Catholic church ended Sunday in Vatican City. Pope Francis has asked the summit organizers to remain behind to begin translating measures they discussed into concrete policies.
- Phillies owner John Middleton spent part of the weekend in Las Vegas meeting with superstar outfielder Bryce Harper. He didn’t come back with a deal, but the team is optimistic they could reach one soon.
- Black History Month wraps up this week, but all month we’ve highlighted black leaders who have made an imprint on and beyond the Philadelphia region, from opera great Marian Anderson to lacrosse legend Tina Sloan Green.
- East Passyunk Restaurant Week begins Monday and you know what that means: it’s time to grub. Reporter Grace Dickinson crafted a list of the places where you can dine and drink on a budget.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with sports reporter Mike Jensen, who gave us the scoop on how he covers Philly’s vast sports landscape.
What’s the best part of reporting on college sports in Philly? The most difficult?
The best part is probably that you never get to the end of your story list. I have a great job, writing columns on college sports at all levels. Often that now means going to Villanova home games, finding a column that is based on the game, but reporting it fully and then writing it first thing in the morning so it can be posted that morning, then run in the next day’s paper. I’m also looking for stories away from Villanova and the other Big Five schools, such as Hall of Famer Herb Magee hiring a female coach for his staff this season (at Thomas Jefferson University).
The most difficult part may be that with the splintered fan base in this city, you’re often only writing for a segment of the readership. Temple and St. Joe’s fans only care so much (or little) about Villanova, and vice versa. A good reminder that finding topics that appeal to casual fans is very important, while also analyzing the big games.
When did you start at the Inquirer and how has your job changed since then?
I started at the Inquirer in 1988, covering high schools in Delaware County. The great part about working here has been that you always get thrown into things you couldn’t see coming. In 1989, for instance, I was told I was also the paper’s soccer writer. That ultimately meant spending a week in Colombia before the 1994 World Cup, finding the story of the day wherever it was at that ’94 World Cup hosted by the United States, and covering the 1998 men’s’ World Cup in France, the seminal 1999 women’s World Cup, and getting to South Korea for a week in 2002 when the USA men advanced to the quarterfinals.
It also meant being thrown into horse racing in 2004, suddenly covering Smarty Jones winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness and just falling short in the last ten strides of the Belmont Stakes. (Did I ever think when I started that I’d write 100 percent of a special section about a horse? I did not.) The next two years brought two more Philly-based horse racing sagas, Afleet Alex and Barbaro. An amazing experience to cover them as the hometown beat writer.
But that wasn’t the question. How has the job changed? In most ways, remarkably little. You still fill up notebooks and bring the most interesting things out of the notebooks to our readers. That’s the job.
Yes, the ways we bring stories to readers has changed drastically. So has the way we can find information. Just finding people is so much easier. If you can’t find them, they really don’t want to be found.
Where do you look for and how do you narrow down ideas for your next column?
The basis for this is simple. If something interests me, I’ll assume it interests readers. If it surprises me, I’ll assume it surprises readers. If I don’t understand it, I’ll assume most readers don’t either and I should find out more about it.
Narrowing it down usually involves deciding what time elements are involved, what can wait. In our job, you can gather string for a story and occasionally that string can accumulate for over a year. You try to let no good story get left behind. More often, the right time is now. Write it immediately. Let the sports [team] know the story is filed. Within the hour, you’re spreading the story on social media. After a game, that often happens as you arrive home, before you get out of your car. (Share to @jensenoffcampus on Twitter, and my Facebook page that focuses on basketball.)
Who is someone you haven’t yet spoken to in your work that you’d love to chat with?
Boy, I’ve been blessed to talk to most of the people I could imagine talking to. (Plus, I covered John Chaney for ten years, so some missing legend probably wouldn’t match up). From Geno Auriemma to Dawn Staley to Kyle Lowry, I’ve had the chance to sit down and talk in-depth with most of the important Philadelphia basketball figures of the last quarter century. But that’s not a satisfactory answer, so I’ll go back in time. I really wish I could have sat down with Wilt Chamberlain, who still gets my vote for greatest ever.
How many basketball games do you think you’ve been to in your life?
Counting high school JV games where I was the less-than-mediocre backup center? Including coaching girls’ CYO B teams? (Hey, I’m undefeated at the Palestra, 1-0, after our seventh- and eighth-grade girls piled all over each after winning a 18-17 barnburner just before a Penn game.) I’ll definitely include the dozen Final Fours, including the three Villanova participated in over the last 25 years ... Couple of thousand is a pretty good guess.
