The best part is probably that you never get to the end of your story list. I have a great job, writing columns on college sports at all levels. Often that now means going to Villanova home games, finding a column that is based on the game, but reporting it fully and then writing it first thing in the morning so it can be posted that morning, then run in the next day’s paper. I’m also looking for stories away from Villanova and the other Big Five schools, such as Hall of Famer Herb Magee hiring a female coach for his staff this season (at Thomas Jefferson University).