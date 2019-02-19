Welcome back to the week, if you had the day off for Presidents’ Day. It was quite a busy holiday for New Jersey, Delaware, and 14 other states who have joined a lawsuit over the national emergency President Donald Trump declared last week. There is surely much more to come on that front. In other news, housing production in Center City had a strong showing in 2018, according to a new report. How and where it landed tells us a bit about where the city has been and where it’s headed.