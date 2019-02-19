Welcome back to the week, if you had the day off for Presidents’ Day. It was quite a busy holiday for New Jersey, Delaware, and 14 other states who have joined a lawsuit over the national emergency President Donald Trump declared last week. There is surely much more to come on that front. In other news, housing production in Center City had a strong showing in 2018, according to a new report. How and where it landed tells us a bit about where the city has been and where it’s headed.
On Monday, 16 states, with Delaware and New Jersey among them, filed a lawsuit to stop President Donald Trump’s use of an emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump declared the national emergency Friday in order to bypass Congress and shift billions from other budgets to funding construction at the border. The plan has drawn criticism on both sides of the aisle.
Meanwhile, protesters around the country used their Presidents’ Day to rally against the emergency declaration.
Not all high school graduations take place on a warm spring day. This month 100 young men and women participated in the Philadelphia School District’s mid-year graduation.
Every year, hundreds of city students earn high school diplomas through alternative routes.
One of them was Kishon Carter, who found his way to graduation, early college credits, and a career path, through the Community College of Philadelphia.
Breaking news: Millennials really like Center City. A new report shows 2018 had the strongest growth in housing production in Greater Center City since 2002, and it was driven by their demand.
The growth is modest compared to other cities and may be slowing, the Center City District report says. Each year the city still loses more people to the suburbs than it gains.
Want to dig into the details? Take a look at the map of where new developments ended up.
- It isn’t spring yet. The Philadelphia area can expect snow Wednesday morning, with the main impact coming after the morning rush hour.
- Citing prosecutorial misconduct, a Philly judge has vacated the conviction of Orlando Maisonet, who has spent 28 years on death row. Now he’ll have to be retried or released.
- An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night, on the same street where a teen was slain on Friday. He was one of three teens shot in Philly over the weekend.
- A community meeting was held Monday to discuss how to battle hate and defend others from racism after racist flyers were tossed on dozens of Montgomery County lawns over the last few months.
- Philadelphia’s Republican Party endorsed a Trump-loving single mother for mayor last week, but then decided to reconsider her endorsement. On Monday they voted to change nothing.
- Bucks County residents are gearing up for a fight to stop a hazardous wastewater treatment plant from coming to Falls Township. A public forum on the project is slated for next month.
- You can now call Market Street between Front and Eighth Streets “Avenue of Our Founders” and Sixth Street between Race and Lombard “Avenue of Freedom,” if you want. They were renamed yesterday.
- The Phillies had their first full workout of spring training Monday. You can follow along with our beat reporters down in Florida with our Extra Innings newsletter.
- For years, Betsy Ross’s Bible sat in her Arch Street row house being damaged by the sun’s rays. Now it’s been restored to its former circa-1791 glory.
- The gym can be a scary place. There’s even a word for it: gymtimidation. Learning the ABC’s of exercises and equipment, though, can boost your confidence.
- A Patriots fan has a very different view of Philly after a recent trip to our neck of the woods in which she lost her wallet — and it was returned with $600 intact.
“In this environment, questioning harm reduction or its effects borders on heresy. But are the programs actually helping impoverished addicts? And what is the impact on the community?” — Consumer-finance reporter and community advocate Erica Sandberg on whether “harm reduction” just means “normalizing drug use.”
- Following John Dougherty’s indictment, Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council must call for Councilman Bobby Henon’s resignation, investigate “Family Member No. 4,” and hold public hearings on the soda tax, write South Philadelphia Republican Coalition members Josh Novotney and Joe Maiellano.
- It’s too early to know what happened to Empire actor Jussie Smollett, but his case is a reminder that even one false accuser can hurt all future victims, writes columnist Christine Flowers.
- WHYY was on the scene for the relighting of the Uptown Theater’s marquee lights, and it sounds like it was a lovely moment for the North Broad landmark.
- If you enjoyed architecture critic Inga Saffron’s look at Philly’s classic filling stations, you might also want to read Hidden City’s latest on the pyramid-shaped gas station that lit up City Avenue in the 1960s.
- Whether you’re in the market for a pushchair or not, you’ll want to read up on the Philly dad creating the “Warby Parker of strollers” via Billy Penn.
- BuzzFeed has dug deep into the student debt crisis to analyze how it is hindering and dividing the millennial generation. It’s well worth your time this morning,
- Are hikikomori, a Japanese term for those with “withdrawal neurosis," increasing in the U.S.? New York Magazine makes a case for how the “culture-bound syndrome” became American, too.
Mike Boone, the 62-year-old bass great, has mentored many a young musician on Philly’s jazz scene. His latest protégé is special: it’s his 12-year-old son.