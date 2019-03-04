Some March we’re having, huh? Depending on where you are in our region, you may have woken up to six inches of snow or hardly anything. Either way, it makes for a messy morning commute for many, so be careful out there. Many schools in the region are opening on a delay today and SEPTA is operating on a Saturday schedule. But that’s right now. This morning we’re all about the long game: the effects of coastal flooding in N.J., paying for the King of Prussia rail line, and the relationship that left Arcadia University with its biggest gift ever.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
Jersey Shore communities will face steep costs associated with sea level rise if steps aren’t taken, according to a new report, but not in the places you might expect.
Though attention is often focused on tourist-filled areas facing the ocean, New Jersey’s other shorelines have been a problem spot for flooding.
The report, released Friday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, cites climate change as a “significant” contributor to back bay flooding in the Garden State and predicts a combined average of nearly $1.6 billion a year in damage for coastal communities in the future.
Chemist Ellington Beavers spent 40 years at Rohm & Haas before being forced into mandatory retirement at age 65.
He wasn’t quite ready to set aside his career, so he wrote to local universities offering his services for free if he could work in their labs.
Arcadia University answered. Forty years, 11 patents, and one new company later, and four years after Beavers’ death, the agreement they struck has really paid off — in the form of the largest single gift in the university’s history.
One day a five-mile extension to the Norristown High-Speed Line could connect Philadelphia to King of Prussia. Despite resistance, plans for the line are full-steam ahead: SEPTA approved $7 million in January for an engineering firm to work out more details.
One relatively important piece of the puzzle — you know, how to pay for it — isn’t quite figured out yet, however.
The bill will run SEPTA about $1.2 billion. A federal grant will almost certainly be necessary. Meanwhile, state officials say their ability to contribute money may be limited and a lawsuit could completely change how public transit is funded in Pennsylvania.
- Investigations begin today into obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power related to President Donald Trump as the House Judiciary Committee plans to issue document requests to more than 60 people.
- The landmark Chinese Cultural Center helped create the modern Philadelphia Chinatown. Now it’s in danger of demolition.
- The Education Law Center is questioning whether Philadelphia’s charter schools are complying with civil rights laws after finding they serve a more affluent and advantaged population than the city’s traditional public schools.
- For years animals from impoverished homes have been taken to shelters or released to the streets if their owners couldn’t afford care. But new programs for low-income pet owners are trying to change all that.
- Eagles Super Bowl hero Nick Foles is expected to sign with the Jaguars. Who will be Carson Wentz’s back up now? It might not be Nate Sudfeld.
- Some lucky Phillies fans in Clearwater, Fla., will see Bryce Harper make his spring training debut this Saturday against the Blue Jays. His jersey is already selling in record numbers.
- For years Paulette Rhone led the charge in caring for Mount Moriah Cemetery, where her husband was buried. After her death last month, her friends are trying to fulfill her dying wish: to be buried alongside him.
- On Saturday, two dozen participants joined a commemorative walk and talk exploring Philadelphia sites associated with the slave trade. The tour featured sites in Old City, along the Delaware River, and Washington Square.
- Joel Embiid should be back on the court by next week — which is great news considering how the Sixers fared without him Saturday night.
- Your favorite Mummers-outfit-wearing, speech-giving center (Jason Kelce, of course) has extended his contract with the Eagles, as has veteran defensive end Brandon Graham.
- The Flyers are on a roll (again) and will continue their unlikely playoff march after a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders Sunday.
- If you’re the mystery doctor who helped save a man’s life after he suffered a heart attack on a Center City street last month, a very grateful family wants to thank you.
“Another incident occurred while traveling through West Memphis, Ark., where my father tried to buy my brother and me some ice cream. The owner told Daddy to go to the back to be served. But rather than face that humiliation, he got back in the car and pulled off, the rocks and dust spewing from the spinning tires.” — P.J. Thomas, co-founder of Pathfinders Travel Magazine for People of Color, on how Oscar-winning film Green Book rang true to her own family’s travels in the South in the 1950s.
- If you’re sick of (duhnk) hitting potholes (duh-doink) every time you (ker-plunk) drive in our region, you can blame elected officials who don’t care about your quality of life, writes Jim Simpson, former New Jersey commissioner of transportation and former federal transit administrator of USDOT.
- Photographer and disgruntled city driver Tezarah Wilkins wants to know, will the city’s new street closures map help her (and her sneakers) stay safe?
- Did you spot the Mayor Jim Kenney-themed feelings chart in our recent profile of Chamarra McCrorey, his correspondence coordinator? Billy Penn found out where the funny art originated.
- The Philadelphia Tribune’s profile of Neijae Graham-Henries, an 8-year-old West Philly girl dubbed “the world’s youngest female barber," is straight up adorable.
- Name a more iconic duo: Philly artists Chill Moody and Donn T (Questlove’s sister, by the way) are teaming up for new music. Philadelphia Weekly has the scoop.
- The Washington Post’s look at how discrimination plays into the fall in black home ownership in America (even as white home ownership rises) is an absolute must-read.
- When does an accident become a crime? That’s the question at the heart of Texas Monthly’s moving examination of a deadly car crash and how it changed the lives of two families.
Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Dance Theatre of Harlem surprised Joan Myers Brown, the founder of Philadanco and an icon of black dance, with an emotional reunion over the weekend.