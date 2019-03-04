Some March we’re having, huh? Depending on where you are in our region, you may have woken up to six inches of snow or hardly anything. Either way, it makes for a messy morning commute for many, so be careful out there. Many schools in the region are opening on a delay today and SEPTA is operating on a Saturday schedule. But that’s right now. This morning we’re all about the long game: the effects of coastal flooding in N.J., paying for the King of Prussia rail line, and the relationship that left Arcadia University with its biggest gift ever.