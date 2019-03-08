Sometimes you have to find the silver lining. That’s what some residents of a New Jersey town have become really good at doing after an invasion of vultures. Others are ready to say goodbye to the birds. Many of us are also looking to part ways with cable, but don’t want to lose out on Philly sports. It turns out you might not have to. A Fishtown family was gathered around their television and a week later, their home was turned to rubble due to a contractor’s work next door. Now, the District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Hundreds of vultures flood New Jersey town

For a decade, Mount Holly residents have had their neighborhoods invaded by turkey vultures. People have tried everything from chopping down trees to setting off firecrackers to let the birds know they aren’t welcome.

But their efforts often go to waste because Mount Holly happens to be a perfect environment for the birds for a number of reasons.

Now, some folks are taking a different approach. They’re embracing the vultures and the important role they play in the ecosystem. Still there are those who look up at the rooftops and are ready for the vultures to buzz off.

How to cut the cord and still watch Philly sports

Rising cable bills have caused customers to ditch cable in exchange for streaming. But for years, that’s also meant saying goodbye to watching Philly sports teams on TV.

That’s unacceptable, especially with Bryce Harper coming to town. But after years of Comcast dominating local sports coverage, some streaming services will now let you watch local teams.

You can save hundreds of dollars and root for all the teams you love. But there’s tricks to knowing how to analyze streaming plans to ensure the channels you need are included at a price you’re willing to pay.

DA investigates after Philly family’s home is destroyed

Grandparents, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in the Klenk family have gathered in their Fishtown home for decades. They piled into the narrow rowhouse to enjoy this year’s Super Bowl — not realizing it would be for the final time.

By the next Sunday, their home was rubble. A contractor working on the home next door without permits destroyed the shared foundation wall. The Klenks only became aware of the danger when their house shook and the stairs separated from the wall.

They became yet another victim of Philadelphia’s fast-paced development boom. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is now investigating the actions taken by Q Construction Group.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Seems like a fitting place for a run, @hswphilly.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 8, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 8, 2019

“In America right now, the uprising has been compounded by mounting frustration over income inequality, and how buying power for the middle class has stayed flat for years while incomes from top executives and investors have skyrocketed.” — Columnist Will Bunch on why 2019 is America’s year of the strike.

What we’re reading

  • Jeopardy! fans were left devastated Wednesday when host Alex Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Boston Globe’s Carrie Blazina, a former contestant, penned a personal essay to explain why she’ll be forever grateful to Trebek.
  • Fitness instructors guide others, but how would they advise themselves? For this International Women’s Day, Philadelphia Magazine asked local instructors to share the advice they wish they could give their younger selves.
  • And you can soak up that advice while celebrating this Women’s History Month. Billy Penn has compiled 40 ways you can honor American HERstory in Philly.
  • For many, the world feels a little frantic right now. As New York Times Magazine points out, the tension can be heard in today’s music. Turn up the volume and check out their 25 songs that matter right now.
  • Meatless burgers and dairy-free milk show Americans have embraced letting go of some food vices. But why has caffeine survived so long? Vox takes a deep dive into our #deathbeforedecaf culture.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper watches his hit baseball during a simulated game before the Phillies played the New York Yankees in a spring training game on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper watches his hit baseball during a simulated game before the Phillies played the New York Yankees in a spring training game on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL.

A Daily Dose of | Home Run

Game on, Phillies fans. Bryce Harper is set for game action tomorrow. In the meantime, he’s been feasting on minor-league pitching in simulated games.