Sometimes you have to find the silver lining. That’s what some residents of a New Jersey town have become really good at doing after an invasion of vultures. Others are ready to say goodbye to the birds. Many of us are also looking to part ways with cable, but don’t want to lose out on Philly sports. It turns out you might not have to. A Fishtown family was gathered around their television and a week later, their home was turned to rubble due to a contractor’s work next door. Now, the District Attorney’s Office is investigating.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
For a decade, Mount Holly residents have had their neighborhoods invaded by turkey vultures. People have tried everything from chopping down trees to setting off firecrackers to let the birds know they aren’t welcome.
But their efforts often go to waste because Mount Holly happens to be a perfect environment for the birds for a number of reasons.
Now, some folks are taking a different approach. They’re embracing the vultures and the important role they play in the ecosystem. Still there are those who look up at the rooftops and are ready for the vultures to buzz off.
Rising cable bills have caused customers to ditch cable in exchange for streaming. But for years, that’s also meant saying goodbye to watching Philly sports teams on TV.
That’s unacceptable, especially with Bryce Harper coming to town. But after years of Comcast dominating local sports coverage, some streaming services will now let you watch local teams.
You can save hundreds of dollars and root for all the teams you love. But there’s tricks to knowing how to analyze streaming plans to ensure the channels you need are included at a price you’re willing to pay.
Grandparents, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in the Klenk family have gathered in their Fishtown home for decades. They piled into the narrow rowhouse to enjoy this year’s Super Bowl — not realizing it would be for the final time.
By the next Sunday, their home was rubble. A contractor working on the home next door without permits destroyed the shared foundation wall. The Klenks only became aware of the danger when their house shook and the stairs separated from the wall.
They became yet another victim of Philadelphia’s fast-paced development boom. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is now investigating the actions taken by Q Construction Group.
- Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget address doubled as a campaign speech Thursday. The plan calls for more spending on police and education without tax increases. Kenney also laid out an ambitious vision for where he sees Philly in five years.
- How to use body cam footage is one of the disputes that led to the SEPTA Transit Police strike this week. It continues to be an issue police organizations and civil rights advocates are grappling with across the country.
- Dozens of Philadelphians have lined up to run for City Council’s at-large seats — a sure sign of primary season. But what does it really take to win? Reporter Julia Terruso boils it down to three main factors, some of which candidates have zero control over.
- The District Attorney’s office has charged a man they say forged deeds and notary stamps to steal properties in one of Philly’s booming neighborhoods — another instance of a growing trend in the city.
- The appeal of a death row inmate, convicted of a 1992 Philadelphia murder could lead the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to abolish the death penalty, blocking the executions of many on death row.
- A Rutgers research team wants New Jersey to take efforts to control the spread of disease-causing ticks. Scientists believe they have a formal tally of the tick species in the Garden State and warn more could be coming.
- Every month at a Bucks County cemetery, veterans who served their country are laid to rest. These veterans had no one to pay their last respect for the final leg of their journey, until now.
- Meanwhile, Philly’s Laurel Hill Cemetery is looking to return the grounds to a surprising role it played for people when it was built in 1836. They’ll be bringing in yoga, dog walks, and picnics to achieve that.
- After learning of Alex Trebek’s cancer diagnosis, celebrities, fans, and former contestants from the Philly area are paying tribute to the longtime Jeopardy! host who it turns out always had a place in his heart for Philly.
- Few college basketball coaches have left an impact on the game in Philly quite like Fran Dunphy. The longtime Big 5 coach will lead his Temple Owls at home for the final time tomorrow as former players reminisce about the many layers of Dunphy.
- The NBA’s favorite BFF pairing, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, have taken the internet by storm with their web series The Bobi + Tobi Show. It’s been on hiatus for a bit but Harris says Sixers fans are in for a real treat soon.
“In America right now, the uprising has been compounded by mounting frustration over income inequality, and how buying power for the middle class has stayed flat for years while incomes from top executives and investors have skyrocketed.” — Columnist Will Bunch on why 2019 is America’s year of the strike.
- This weekend, we will be forced to take part in what Pa. Representative Russ Diamond calls “an archaic tradition,” with no benefits: Daylight Savings Time. He believes Pennsylvania should lead the charge in banning it.
- Philadelphia’s new awareness campaign to urge people to get treatment for opioid addiction is a smart step, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board. But it’s not the last step.
- Jeopardy! fans were left devastated Wednesday when host Alex Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Boston Globe’s Carrie Blazina, a former contestant, penned a personal essay to explain why she’ll be forever grateful to Trebek.
- Fitness instructors guide others, but how would they advise themselves? For this International Women’s Day, Philadelphia Magazine asked local instructors to share the advice they wish they could give their younger selves.
- And you can soak up that advice while celebrating this Women’s History Month. Billy Penn has compiled 40 ways you can honor American HERstory in Philly.
- For many, the world feels a little frantic right now. As New York Times Magazine points out, the tension can be heard in today’s music. Turn up the volume and check out their 25 songs that matter right now.
- Meatless burgers and dairy-free milk show Americans have embraced letting go of some food vices. But why has caffeine survived so long? Vox takes a deep dive into our #deathbeforedecaf culture.
Game on, Phillies fans. Bryce Harper is set for game action tomorrow. In the meantime, he’s been feasting on minor-league pitching in simulated games.