Sometimes you have to find the silver lining. That’s what some residents of a New Jersey town have become really good at doing after an invasion of vultures. Others are ready to say goodbye to the birds. Many of us are also looking to part ways with cable, but don’t want to lose out on Philly sports. It turns out you might not have to. A Fishtown family was gathered around their television and a week later, their home was turned to rubble due to a contractor’s work next door. Now, the District Attorney’s Office is investigating.