Let’s get the bad news out of the way: today’s weather isn’t looking so good. The region is under a winter weather advisory and we can expect snow, ice, rain, and a messy morning commute. Yuck. Now, onto the good news: you have another reason to love meatballs! A local sewage plant is using meatball grease to make energy. Yes, seriously. You can thank my colleague Frank Kummer for bringing this delightful story to your attention. And possibly making you think about meatballs all day.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

S. Jersey sewage plant makes energy from wind, solar - and meatball grease

The Landis Sewerage Authority, which services Vineland, Cumberland County, is wringing every bit of power out of the process of treating human waste, with an environmentally friendly bent.

The plant makes energy from a wind turbine, a solar array, plus meatball grease, pancake batter, soup mix, and vestiges from a fruit-juice plant.

It actually generates more power than it uses. Talk about getting creative with the leftovers.

Sources in ‘Johnny Doc’ case: PPA board chair Ashdale bribed councilman to squash agency audit

In 2016, City Council pushed for an audit to determine whether the Philadelphia Parking Authority was withholding money from city schools.

PPA Board Chairman Joseph Ashdale wasn’t happy about that and made his opposition known. According to the federal indictment filed against John J. Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon, and others, that included allegedly paying Henon for his support.

The alleged bribe took the form of more than $3,000 in free windows.

Why aren’t more doctors prescribing the gold standard for addiction treatment?

When it comes to treating addiction, opioid-based medications are the gold standard. They’re proven to help people achieve lasting recovery while curbing cravings and preventing painful withdrawal symptoms.

Though doctors need no special training to prescribe opioid pain pills, federal regulations surrounding these treatment medications require special training and monitoring.

That means doctors able to prescribe the treatment can be hard to come by, especially in rural areas.

What you need to know today

  • Congressional negotiators reached a tentative agreement Monday night to avoid another government shutdown. The agreement includes nearly $1.4 billion for 55 miles of new fencing along the southern border, far less than the $5.7 billion for 215 miles the White House wanted.
  • On Monday, the Roman Catholic dioceses in New Jersey announced plans to establish a victims-compensation fund for those who were abused by clergy members as children. Details are still being finalized.
  • Two adjoining Fishtown rowhouses collapsed Sunday, including a home which a 94-year-old woman owned and lived in, after a contractor began working on the other building without proper permits or safety precautions. Luckily, no one was injured. 
  • Mayor Jim Kenney took a conspicuously low-key route to announcing his bid for reelection: he posted it on social media. He was promptly dragged for it, which his campaign notes is par for the course. 
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker picked South Carolina for one of his first events as a presidential candidate. Why? He’ll need a strong showing there if he wants the nomination. 

That's Interesting

Opinions

Climate Roulette
Climate Roulette

“Is this a crazy idea? Yes. Is it too ambitious? Definitely. Would it be expensive? Probably. But is it still worth exploring? I think so.” — John Andrew Gallery, former executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, on his idea to save the Philadelphia History Museum.

What we're reading

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates his goal in between periods during the Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 8.
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates his goal in between periods during the Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

A Daily Dose of | Gritty(s)

There was going to be a Running of the Grittys, but the evolution of its mysterious Facebook event page has turned into a strange saga.