Wednesday was a long day for Michael Cohen and Congress as President Donald Trump’s former lawyer took center stage to answer lawmakers’ questions about his own conduct and that of the president. It was a lot to take in, so we’ve got a recap of the hearing’s most talked about points for you this morning. If you’re already caught up on the hearing, don’t miss my colleague Brandon Harden’s look at the storied history of a North Philly jazz bar that’s still going strong after all these years. It’s star-studded, to say the least.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former fixer and lawyer, testified before Congress Wednesday, calling Trump a “con man,” a “racist,” and a “cheat." In sometimes heated exchanges with the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen spent the day describing how he acted and lied over the years to protect Trump.
Throughout the questioning, Republican lawmakers repeatedly took aim at Cohen’s credibility, though former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wondered why none were defending Trump. Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress.
- Trump would significantly inflate or deflate the value of his financial assets to suit his purposes, including to insurance companies and for a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills.
- Trump told him to lie about whether he was aware of hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels.
- He has never been to Prague or the Czech Republic, as stated in former MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s now-infamous dossier.
- Trump once instructed Cohen to find a straw bidder to drive up the price of a portrait of Trump at auction. Trump reimbursed the fake bidder with a $60,000 check from the Trump Organization and kept the portrait for himself.
- Trump directed him to threaten the president’s “high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores.” Trump attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
The president, meanwhile, was in Vietnam Wednesday for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but it abruptly ended Thursday with no deal reached. Trump said talks broke down because North Korea wanted its U.S. sanctions lifted without the country committing to denuclearization.
New Barber’s Hall in North Philadelphia has hosted music legends like John Coltrane, Issac Hays, Patti LaBelle, Dottie Smith — the list goes on.
Jake Adams has owned the Hall since 1978. Through all that time it’s served as a community hub for the neighborhood and for jazz aficionados.
Adams has had offers of up to $3.5 million for his club, which is close to Temple University’s campus. But he’s not going anywhere.
- More than 80 boys from across the country are being removed from the Glen Mills Schools following an Inquirer investigation that uncovered decades of abuse by counselors.
- The family found dead in Morrisville Borough this week had grown isolated in the weeks leading up to the killings and talked of demons and “pearly gates" according to relatives and others who tried to reach them.
- The truck driver who killed 24-year-old Emily Fredricks as she rode her bicycle in Center City in 2017 was charged in her death Tuesday.
- The House approved a bill to expand background checks to all firearms purchases, its first new gun bill in a generation, Wednesday. It is likely to be blocked by the Senate, but marks a shift of power on Capitol Hill.
- Consider the mystery of the Atlantic City Rail Line solved. The NJ Transit route from A.C. to Philly is slated to return May 24, but not everybody is happy about it.
- It’s official: Nick Foles is entering free agency and will look for a starting job after the Eagles decided not to use a franchise tag on him. The Eagles, meanwhile, have a lot of uncertainty in their offensive line.
- Villanova ended its three-game losing streak with a 67-61 win against No. 10 Marquette Wednesday. Sounds like it was a good night for Senior Night.
- The Phillies’ competition for Bryce Harper is heating up. The San Francisco Giants, it turns out, are still in the running.
- Watch out: e-scooters are zooming our way. Companies like Bird and Lime hope to have them street legal in Pennsylvania by the summer.
- Congratulations are in order for South Philly Barbacoa, Vetri Cucina, Vedge, Zeppoli, and a slew of other local restaurants and chefs — all are among this year’s James Beard semifinalists.
- The good intentions of recycling don’t always amount to much (just ask the half of Philly recyclables that end up in the incinerator) but by following a few simple rules we can all improve our recycling habits.
- We asked readers which athletes in Philly sports history have embodied the city’s black culture. The answers? Sixers, Phillies, and Eagles greats, a boxing legend, and a basketball coach.
“Our goal has always been to make the park more self-sufficient. Rather than balancing the budget by reduced cleaning, landscaping maintenance, or programming, we are adding a new amenity that everyone is free to patronize or ignore.” — Center City District president Paul R. Levy on why the CCD is bringing a Starbucks to Dilworth Park.
- The practice of councilmanic prerogative, in which City Council allows district Council members to have final say in their districts, has left a trail of blight throughout Philadelphia, writes architecture critic Inga Saffron.
- Since learning that about half of Philadelphia’s recyclables are going straight to the incinerator, washing and sorting them each week has become a frustrating charade for author Nathaniel Popkin.
- Last summer, a well-known gardener (and creator of hobbit doors) in West Philly suddenly fell ill, PhillyVoice reports. The story of how her neighbors stepped in to help will renew your faith in humanity today.
- Today’s history lesson: how a black Philly chef helped kickstart the American catering industry, via Billy Penn, complete with a throwback menu.
- For another dose of history, check out what a local couple found beneath their Northern Liberties home, via 6ABC: objects dating back to the time of the Revolutionary War.
- If you’re a food delivery fanatic it behooves you read a night in the life of a Postmates delivery worker, reported by New York Magazine. It may make you rethink your tipping strategy.
- The Los Angeles Times’ devastating look at what it’s like for students who go to school where dozens have been gunned down nearby is difficult to read, but it’s an important, untold gun violence story.
No need to throw out those food scraps. Philly entrepreneurs are turning your trash into treasure (aka compost) with bike-based businesses.