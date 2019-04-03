Philly celebrities have had quite a week. Meek Mill, whose star has risen despite the roller coaster ride surrounding his probation, announced the next steps in his fight for criminal justice reform. Eagle Malcolm Jenkins met with local lawmakers over drug-free school zone laws. And Phillies star Bryce Harper spent last night responding to fans-turned-critics in Washington, D.C. We’ve got the details on all that and more for you this morning, plus more news out of Glen Mills Schools.

Can Meek Mill sell Harrisburg on probation reform?

Meek Mill speaks during a press conference on legislation aimed at reforming the Pennsylvania probation and parole system at Thomas Paine Plaza in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
It may be no surprise that Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper and criminal justice activist, wants to reform Pennsylvania’s probation laws.

After all, he’s been on probation for 11 years, a telescoping sentence that has interrupted his music career more than once. Now, Mill and his advocacy group the REFORM Alliance are proposing legislation to change the system.

He’s not the only Philly icon who made political moves this week. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins toured a Spring Garden-area school zone Monday to push back against reinstating the drug-free school zone law.

After Purdue opioid settlement, more Pennsylvania counties want out of Delaware County court

A major $270 million settlement made last week by Purdue Pharma for its alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic has given Pennsylvania ideas.

Now more than a dozen counties want to speed up their cases by moving them back home and out of Delaware County, where over 40 cases are grouped together in a coordinated (and slow-moving) action.

Meanwhile, New York’s attorney general just filed a lawsuit against wholesale drug distributors for their role in the opioid epidemic, and Chesterbrook-based drug distributor AmerisourceBergen is involved.

Bryce Harper, Phillies respond to Nationals fans’ boos with a win

The Phillies’ new star, Bryce Harper, returned to his former home park last night as the team faced the Nationals in D.C. for the first time this season.

He was showered with boos at every turn throughout Philly’s 8-2 win. That is, except when Phillies fans who traveled to the game chanted “M-V-P” and “We-Got-Harper.”

But Harper, who spent seven years in Washington, had the last word with a homer in the eighth inning. The Phillies are now 4-0, their best start since 1915.

What you need to know today

Opinions

April 3, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
April 3, 2019

“Over the last couple of days, the smoldering aroma of smoke around the as-yet unannounced Biden 2020 effort has burst into a raging dumpster fire.” — Columnist Will Bunch on why Joe Biden needs to cut the apology tour and let the 21st century take over.

  • The Violence Against Women Act, which supports domestic violence shelters and women’s organizations, lapsed after the government shutdown earlier this year. Its reauthorization demands the immediate attention of Congress, write Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Rep. Karen Bass of California.
  • Want to improve your pay negotiating skills? Women need to know their worth and practice, write Kris Weldon and Jayna Fey, ambassadors for Ladies Get Paid Philly.

