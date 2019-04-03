Philly celebrities have had quite a week. Meek Mill, whose star has risen despite the roller coaster ride surrounding his probation, announced the next steps in his fight for criminal justice reform. Eagle Malcolm Jenkins met with local lawmakers over drug-free school zone laws. And Phillies star Bryce Harper spent last night responding to fans-turned-critics in Washington, D.C. We’ve got the details on all that and more for you this morning, plus more news out of Glen Mills Schools.