How would you feel if your local waterway was suddenly paved over for the use of cars and trucks? Not great? Then you’ll want to read all about how that almost happened to the Manayunk Canal, and how it was saved. It was a close one. This morning, we also have updates for you on the ACLU’s suing of Philadelphia court officials over its bail system. At issue is whether courts are evaluating defendants’ ability to pay before setting bail, as court guidelines require.