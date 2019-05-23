It may not be such a beautiful day in the neighborhood today, but it is the 143rd day of the year, and in the Keystone State, that means it’s time to honor “Mister” Fred Rogers and do something kind for a neighbor. So bring out the brotherly love, Philly. Philadelphia’s neighbors in South Jersey, meanwhile, continue to lose residents, while Philly’s collar counties are growing, according to the latest census data. And in other news, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s efforts to reverse death-sentences in years-old convictions are raising concerns regarding transparency among law-enforcement officials and victims’ advocates.