It may not be such a beautiful day in the neighborhood today, but it is the 143rd day of the year, and in the Keystone State, that means it’s time to honor “Mister” Fred Rogers and do something kind for a neighbor. So bring out the brotherly love, Philly. Philadelphia’s neighbors in South Jersey, meanwhile, continue to lose residents, while Philly’s collar counties are growing, according to the latest census data. And in other news, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s efforts to reverse death-sentences in years-old convictions are raising concerns regarding transparency among law-enforcement officials and victims’ advocates.

— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

DA Larry Krasner gives up fight in more death-row appeals, stirring concerns from courts, families

It’s no secret that District Attorney Larry Krasner is vehemently against the death penalty. In fact, he campaigned on the promise to “never seek the death penalty — ever” in 2017.

A review by The Inquirer shows that Krasner has taken steps or signaled a willingness to overturn more than one-third of the death sentences for the 45 Philadelphia murderers currently on death row, often by effectively abandoning any challenge to the appeals.

The issue is not guilt or innocence, but whether the killer deserves to die, his office argues.

But Krasner’s efforts to reverse death sentences in years-old convictions have raised concerns among law-enforcement officials and victims’ advocates about whether his office has been transparent with victims’ families.

How Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell and two other entrenched Philly incumbents fell on primary night

In Tuesday’s primary election, Jamie Gauthier’s defeat of longtime Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell was just one of three upsets that defied the long-held belief that in low turnout elections, party-backed incumbents tend to win.

The reasons vary, but the races share key characteristics. In each, voters chose a fresh name, and each victor — expected to coast to election in November — was a woman who knocked out an older member of the party establishment.

In addition to Gauthier, two other newer, younger candidates emerged victorious in the Democratic Council primary, and you can learn more about them here.

Also on the ballot Tuesday, Philadelphians overwhelmingly threw their support behind encouraging the city to lobby state legislators — or act on its own — to establish a $15-an-hour minimum wage. But did the vote mean anything?

Census population update: South Jersey slips; Pa. gains, but San Antonio about to pass Philly

South Jersey towns keep losing residents, while Philadelphia’s collar counties keep gaining them, according to municipal population numbers released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, added more than 3,900 residents between 2017 and 2018 and 55,800 over the last eight years. But if growth trends over the last two decades continue, in two years the City of Brotherly Love will lose its spot as the country’s sixth-largest city. San Antonio will take its place.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Mayor Kenney
Signe Wilkinson
Mayor Kenney

“The blocks where the rival crews hang out, as Fritze would witness on surveillance video, are places where women pushing baby strollers duck for cover from gunmen. Where high schoolers are left paralyzed simply for walking home with the wrong classmates. Where grade schoolers watch teenagers die at their feet at corner stores. Where all this runs the risk of becoming normal. It’s the story of a war two miles from Center City." - Columnist Mike Newall on the weight of violence on a South Philly neighborhood.

Brett Miller plays live organ accompaniment to the 1926 silent film "The Black Pirate" at the Princeton Garden Theatre.
A Daily Dose of | The sound of silence

While his classmates are waiting tables and pushing shopping carts, 17-year-old Brett Miller has made an after-school job out of a beautiful-but-bygone profession: playing live organ as an accompaniment for silent films.