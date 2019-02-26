Failure is a part of life. But what happens when that failure is kind of high profile, and leads to the end of the career you’d spent your whole life working towards? Former Phillies pitcher Kyle Abbott’s ’92 season was a bust, but it led him to his new life of varied interests in Texas. His story makes for an inspiring read this morning. If you’re not in the mood for a pick-me-up, you’ll want my colleague Christian Hetrick’s report on how Philadelphia officials tried to help Amazon avoid a proposed cashless store ban through some backdoor lobbying. Paired together the stories are a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.
Aubrey Nagle
In 1992, Phillies’ pitcher Kyle Abbott went 1-14 on one of the worst teams in Phillies history. The sunless season basically ruined his career.
What happens to the athletes who fail memorably and end up quitting or getting released?
In Abbott’s case, 27 years later he still thinks about that season. But only when he’s not tutoring young players, studying biomechanics, or learning about whiskey.
A measure to ban cashless stores from Philadelphia, a move that aims to protect poor Philadelphians from discrimination, is currently on Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.
Amazon has previously warned Philly officials behind closed doors that the bill would affect the company’s plans to open a brick-and-mortar location here.
But emails reveal how well Amazon’s cries were heard. Philadelphia city officials worked closely with Amazon and tried to “slow down” and amend legislation in their favor via backdoor lobbying hidden from public scrutiny.
Monday was an exciting day for SEPTA’s Route 49 as the new bus route (the agency’s first in a decade) picked up its first weekday passengers.
At first Inquirer reporter Jason Laughlin and photographer Margo Reed were the only ones on the bus. But those who did hop on were glad to have a more direct route through Point Breeze, University City, and Strawberry Mansion.
Meanwhile, in South Jersey, Atlantic City rail line commuters just want their train back. A recent meeting with NJ Transit provided few answers.
- A 45-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter have been charged with homicide in the deaths of five relatives after their bodies were found in a Morrisville Borough apartment Monday.
- A person of interest was taken into custody Monday for a series of attacks on women, including rape and other sexual assaults, in South Philadelphia, police said. No further details were released.
- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has vowed to push for reforms following the indictment of Local 98 leader John Dougherty. IBEW claimed the union was “not following required practices” in its spending.
- Philadelphia gets to choose from a crowded slate of candidates for City Council, Mayor, and more during the May 21 primary. The list of everyone running is long.
- The auctioner becomes the auctionee? Freeman’s is putting its 214-year-old Center City auction house up for sale as they plan to move to another Philly location.
- Could a bump in minimum wage be in Pennsylvania’s future? Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman on Monday signaled that Republicans are willing to discuss it.
That’s quite the shot, @jbake_photography. 🏀
- The “Wayne Train” is headed to Nashville as the Flyers have traded right winger Wayne Simmonds to the Predators. The Flyers got right winger Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020 in return.
- You might not want to share your Google history with your doctor, but a new Penn study showed that doctors had a lot to learn from their patients’ searches.
- It’s the end of an era for Philly Sports Talk as NBC Sports Philadelphia is cancelling the 21-year-old show.
- It may have been a surprise to many viewers, but quite a few gamblers placed their bets on Green Book for best picture in New Jersey, where Oscars wagering was legal for the first time.
- Black History Month is coming to an end, but with a tour of Philadelphia’s historic landmarks you can celebrate influential African Americans and their achievements any time of year.
- The grocery store isn’t just for groceries anymore. These days you’ll find eating dinner, enjoying a concert, or attending a cheese class on the shopping list.
“Public transportation is a community justice issue. All neighborhoods have a right to an inclusive transportation network connecting their communities to jobs and amenities.” — Joseph Otis Minott, executive director and chief counsel for Clean Air Council, on why we must continue the fight for transit equity that Octavius Catto and Rosa Parks started.
- In the case of Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitutes, it’s crucial we remember who the real victims are: the women being trafficked, writes columnist Christine Flowers.
- The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 is one Republicans in the House and Senate should get behind for gun safety, write Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Costello and Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo.
- Single-use plastic bags may not be long for Philadelphia. Billy Penn says the latest attempt to get them banned from or taxed in Philly could come to fruition. Maybe.
- If you’re a fan of Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper you’ll want to analyze every frame of his ... intimate Oscars performance with Lady Gaga alongside the Washington Post.
- What does it take to keep 100 hula hoops spinning around your body? Luckily Wired is prepared to answer that obviously frequently asked question by talking to the expert of all experts, Marawa the Amazing.
- NJ.com’s examination of Roosevelt, New Jersey, a Monmouth County borough planned with the help of Albert Einstein, is a fun bit of local history and architecture.
- Warning: The Verge’s investigation into the lives of Facebook’s content moderators is disturbing — though, evidently, not nearly as disturbing as what they deal with on a daily basis.
City Hall’s sixth floor has seen some things. Namely the trials of serial killer H.H. Holmes, Al Capone, and Joey Coyle.