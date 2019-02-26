Failure is a part of life. But what happens when that failure is kind of high profile, and leads to the end of the career you’d spent your whole life working towards? Former Phillies pitcher Kyle Abbott’s ’92 season was a bust, but it led him to his new life of varied interests in Texas. His story makes for an inspiring read this morning. If you’re not in the mood for a pick-me-up, you’ll want my colleague Christian Hetrick’s report on how Philadelphia officials tried to help Amazon avoid a proposed cashless store ban through some backdoor lobbying. Paired together the stories are a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

One terrible season derailed this former Phillie’s pitching career. It didn’t derail his life.

In 1992, Phillies’ pitcher Kyle Abbott went 1-14 on one of the worst teams in Phillies history. The sunless season basically ruined his career.

What happens to the athletes who fail memorably and end up quitting or getting released?

In Abbott’s case, 27 years later he still thinks about that season. But only when he’s not tutoring young players, studying biomechanics, or learning about whiskey.

Emails show how Philly officials tried to help Amazon escape proposed cashless store ban

A measure to ban cashless stores from Philadelphia, a move that aims to protect poor Philadelphians from discrimination, is currently on Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.

Amazon has previously warned Philly officials behind closed doors that the bill would affect the company’s plans to open a brick-and-mortar location here.

But emails reveal how well Amazon’s cries were heard. Philadelphia city officials worked closely with Amazon and tried to “slow down” and amend legislation in their favor via backdoor lobbying hidden from public scrutiny.

‘I’m so excited about this!’ SEPTA’s newest bus route serves University City

Monday was an exciting day for SEPTA’s Route 49 as the new bus route (the agency’s first in a decade) picked up its first weekday passengers.

At first Inquirer reporter Jason Laughlin and photographer Margo Reed were the only ones on the bus. But those who did hop on were glad to have a more direct route through Point Breeze, University City, and Strawberry Mansion.

Meanwhile, in South Jersey, Atlantic City rail line commuters just want their train back. A recent meeting with NJ Transit provided few answers.

What you need to know today

John Cole, The Scranton Times-Tribune, PA
“Public transportation is a community justice issue. All neighborhoods have a right to an inclusive transportation network connecting their communities to jobs and amenities.” — Joseph Otis Minott, executive director and chief counsel for Clean Air Council, on why we must continue the fight for transit equity that Octavius Catto and Rosa Parks started.

Al Capone: His passion for beer was a little on the extreme side.
City Hall’s sixth floor has seen some things. Namely the trials of serial killer H.H. Holmes, Al Capone, and Joey Coyle.