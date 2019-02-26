Failure is a part of life. But what happens when that failure is kind of high profile, and leads to the end of the career you’d spent your whole life working towards? Former Phillies pitcher Kyle Abbott’s ’92 season was a bust, but it led him to his new life of varied interests in Texas. His story makes for an inspiring read this morning. If you’re not in the mood for a pick-me-up, you’ll want my colleague Christian Hetrick’s report on how Philadelphia officials tried to help Amazon avoid a proposed cashless store ban through some backdoor lobbying. Paired together the stories are a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.