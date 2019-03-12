Halloween and Valentine’s Day are great, but for St. Patrick’s Day, Philadelphia gets its own candy. In the spirit of what feels like a weeks-long holiday in these parts, we’re diving into the magic that is Irish potato candy this morning. Prepare for a sugar craving. Also returning to the City of Brotherly Love? Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, apparently. We’ve got updates on the Eagles’ latest moves — and there are plenty.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

It’s Irish potato season in Philadelphia

Coconut. Sugar. Cinnamon. A few simple ingredients make up the Philadelphia tradition of Irish potatoes.

The origins of the candy, sold in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day, are vague, though it’s more than a century old.

But that hasn’t stopped the region from buying them up each year, or local candy makers from churning them out the old fashioned way.

Five years after release, DeSean Jackson returning to Eagles

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will soon come back to Philly, five years after his unceremonious release from the team. The Eagles will trade a 2019 sixth-round pick to Tampa Bay in return, and get back a 2020 seventh-round pick.

The Birds have also signed defensive tackle Malik Jackson to a three-year deal, signed left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal, and tendered a one-year contract to backup QB Nate Sudfeld.

One Bird who’s flying south for ... ever? Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who will sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Inmates-turned-candidates spark early start to ballot challenge season

Tuesday is petition day in Philadelphia. By 5 p.m., candidates for the city’s May 21 primary must file their nomination petitions with the Board of Elections.

It’s shaping to be an especially competitive election with crowded contests for mayor and City Council. At least one mayoral candidate, Republican Daphne Goggins, has already dropped out.

Typically ballot challenge season starts just after the petition deadline, but this year politicians got an early start in trying to knock their opponents off in court thanks to two judges-turned-inmates running for office.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

The Latest Trump Hotel
Signe Wilkinson
The Latest Trump Hotel

“How do you insult a beer? You call it watery or say it tastes like water. But at the end of the day, our beers are 90 percent made of water, so we heavily rely on access to a plentiful source." — Flying Fish Brewing Co. Gene Muller on why he is committed to protecting the Delaware River watershed.

Worker Robert Chilson installs LED lighting at The Philadelphia Museum of Art February 19, 2019
Worker Robert Chilson installs LED lighting at The Philadelphia Museum of Art February 19, 2019

A Daily Dose of | Illumination

The Philadelphia Museum of Art recently had a bright idea: to replace 11,000 lightbulbs and fixtures in its buildings with new lights that will better serve its treasures.