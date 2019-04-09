This morning’s big news is about shake ups at local institutions. Our first story focuses on Hahnemann Hospital, which is running out of time to shore up its shaky financial future. If the Center City hospital were to close, the impact would be felt across the city. Glen Mills Schools, on the other hand, is closing. Pennsylvania is shutting down the reform school amid an investigation into allegations of abuse there.

This California banker is running out of time to turn around Philly’s Hahnemann Hospital

Center City’s Hahnemann University Hospital is in financial peril and Joel Freedman, the California investment banker who bought it last year, needs to find a solution, “ASAP or else,” he said.

Without more money from government and insurers and savings from an academic training program with Drexel University, the hospital faces closure.

And it’s already faced layoffs, with 175 announced last week and more expected to come. If Hahnemann does close, it would affect some of the city’s most vulnerable patients and eliminate more than 2,500 jobs.

Pennsylvania closes the Glen Mills Schools, pulling its license

Pennsylvania is closing the Glen Mills Schools, the country’s oldest existing reform school. The news comes amid an investigation into child abuse and cover-ups at the Delaware County campus.

The state Department of Human Services is revoking the school’s license having found evidence that its employees beat juveniles sent to the all-boys school and attempted to coerce them into silence.

An Inquirer investigation published in February documented decades of abuse at the school. Last month the state ordered an emergency removal of all remaining boys there.

City denies zoning for company to house undocumented immigrant children in Philadelphia

City zoning officials have denied an appeal by the Arizona-based youth-services company VisionQuest, which wants to house 60 undocumented immigrant children in North Philadelphia, throwing the company’s plans at the site into question.

The plan has generated controversy and opposition from local immigrant advocates. Nearly two weeks ago a contentious community meeting over the site saw Logan residents criticizing VisionQuest while its employees cheered the plans.

A spokesperson for the for-profit company said it would appeal the ruling in Common Pleas Court.

What you need to know today

Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, MN
“Lead paint and the resultant dust can cause permanent cognitive damage. Stifling heat, mold, and rodent droppings exacerbate asthma, a cause of suffering and absenteeism among school children in Philadelphia. These conditions would never be allowed to continue in suburban or majority­-white school districts.” — Philadelphia educators Janene Hasan and Kathleen Melville on how Philadelphia could end the ten-year tax abatement to repair toxic city schools.

The family tree of Joseph Roby is pictured inside the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, where a genealogy class takes place, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
