I first heard about this case when Kennedy’s lawyer emailed me the evening the verdict came out, March 15. I’ve known the lawyer, David Nenner, for about 10 years and have written numerous articles about his cases. If not for my relationship with Nenner I would never have known about the case, because I did not cover the trial. I used to cover the Criminal Justice Center exclusively for the Daily News, from 2009 through 2014. Today, I cover cases that I’ve been following or if someone gives me a tip about. Before interviewing Kennedy and Nenner the Monday after the verdict, I read the articles that had been published in December 2017 about the shooting and Kennedy’s arrest a week later.