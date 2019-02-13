It will be another chilly day today, but at least the weather forecast is a lot less ugh than yesterday’s, right? Gotta look for silver linings. To start off the cold and windy day, we’ve got updates for you on a new bill proposed by a Pennsylvania lawmaker that is stirring up opposition and has to do with violent video games. Plus, the Inquirer has obtained a report attacking the 2012 investigation into the sex-abuse scandal at Penn State. That report has its own opposition, too.
The Inquirer has recently obtained a report, signed by seven alumni-elected members of Pennsylvania State University’s board of trustees, which criticizes Louis Freeh’s 2012 investigation into the school’s sex-abuse scandal.
The 109-page report, compiled last year, asserts that the former FBI director didn’t have evidence to blame the school’s football "culture” or prove its leaders were involved in covering up Jerry Sandusky’s attacks on children.
Penn State’s leadership criticized the report’s release and Freeh dismissed it as a misguided attempt to exonerate the university and its former leaders.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Christopher Quinn, a Republican representing Delaware County, is proposing a 10-percent sales tax on violent video games.
His goal? To raise tax revenue for school districts undergoing safety projects such as installing bulletproof glass, metal detectors, or security cameras.
To the gaming industry and experts on the impact of videos games, however, Quinn’s bill is misguided and potentially unconstitutional.
Should women who are pregnant or breastfeeding use marijuana? Medical, addiction, and law enforcement authorities say no.
That’s because, thanks to research gaps, the health effects of marijuana are far from clear.
Despite the unknowns, more mothers and moms-to-be are swearing by the plant’s abilities to treat nausea, pain, migraines, and more.
- Philadelphia city commissioners were scheduled to vote on acquiring a new voting-machine system today, but that vote has been postponed after the transparency and speed of the process drew criticism.
- Lower Merion School District is hoping to buy a 10.6-acre property near Villanova University for playing fields, but the property owners allege district leaders thwarted a more lucrative sale of the property.
- A former Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania anesthesiology technician is suing Penn for firing her while she received cancer treatment through their health system.
- Philly’s Department of Human Services came under fire at a hearing Tuesday after City Councilman David Oh introduced a resolution calling for more-objective guidelines for when child abuse is reported to the agency. He was investigated after he injured his son during a martial arts lesson last summer.
- Baldwin’s Book Barn in West Chester, a book lovers’ paradise, is planning to bolster its security after a thief broke in and stole a number of rare books, including a limited edition of To Kill a Mockingbird.
- The Flyers may have bounced back from their loss to the Penguins with a win over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday, but the Sixers had no such luck. They lost to the Celtics and multiple expletives were involved.
- You’re almost out of time to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re in the mood for ice skating or dancing to emo late into the night, Philly has the right event for you.
- Hundreds of veterans had the chance to say, “I saluted the dress” thanks to a special bridal gown giveaway in Camden County yesterday, and the pictures may make you tear up a bit, too.
- Everyone knows Joel Embiid is popular, but just how popular is he really? A look at sports stars’ social media stats sets the record straight.
- Philly has positioned itself as a hot spot for Latin dance. Over the past few years, however, the loss of local studios has threatened the ecosystem that showcases local talent.
- America is lonely, and many have blamed the trend on smartphones. A new study, though, suggests that certain apps can teach you to reduce loneliness.
- You may not know the story of Pennsylvania’s greatest fisherman, Joe “Hump” Humphreys, but a new documentary wants to introduce you to the fly fishing legend.
“Silence only suppresses the natural curiosity children have around what makes race such a complex societal issue. We need these conversations to shape a tomorrow that is driven by meaningful, inclusive dialogue and relationships.” — Brendon Jobs, director of diversity and inclusion at the Haverford School, on how to talk to kids about race.
- New Jersey now allows transgender kids to change the gender on their birth certificates without things like surgery, a move 12-year-old activist Rebekah Bruesehoff writes is a mark of affirmation from the government.
- The media promised things would be different this time around, but with FriedChickenGate, columnist Will Bunch writes, it looks like 2020 coverage will be the same tired bag of tricks.
- Two weeks ago, a mother died after falling down the stairs in the New York subway while carrying a stroller and her one-year-old. The tragic accident brought up some painful memories for families right here in Philadelphia, PlanPhilly reports.
- The Temple News has published a new long read about the university’s past year of controversies and how it’s affecting donations. It’s a must-read.
- Philly has its very own Spider-Man, in case you didn’t know, and Philadelphia Magazine managed to catch up with the swingin’ superhero.
- Admit it: sometimes you just know what your pet is thinking — and that it’s thinking. Scientists are finding evidence of consciousness in more than dogs and primates, reports the Atlantic.
- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Bon Appétit’s latest etiquette column is all about how to behave on a date. You’re welcome.
Delaware Valley University professor Jess McCall grew up wanting superpowers. She may not have a cape now, but she does have a band, Jess and the Mansplainers, which she leads with her super steel drum skills.