This morning I’m all about two things: competition and money. So, you know, a regular Monday morning. On the competitive side, we’ve got a recap of Hollywood’s biggest night for those who skipped the Oscars or just want to relive the glamour. Plus my colleague Bethany Ao has taken a look at the reality show-like contest coming to this year’s Flower Show. On the money side, a look at the electricians union shows how it gathers green for political spending while an update on an American loan servicer shows it might be running out of dough.

Flower Show gets competitive with the 'Olympics for florists’

This year’s Philadelphia Flower Show is not just the annual walk in the indoor park you’ve come to expect from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

No, this year there’s an air of intense reality show competition among the blooms’ perfumes.

That’s because starting this week the Interflora World Cup, “the Olympics for florists,” will have contenders from 23 countries vying to be named champion — and the whole floral world is watching.

Is FedLoan, America’s giant student loan servicer, running out of money?

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which graduates know as FedLoan, services $1 in $5 of the nation’s student debt.

PHEAA has lately faced lawsuits from disgruntled customers and investigations from state attorneys general. But now it could be in financial trouble, too.

The agency’s profits have plummeted by 90 percent over the last four years and it could soon start to lose money. That means the river of money it usually sends to Pennsylvania’s college grant program is drying up.

How Philly’s electricians union converted payroll deductions into juice

Last month’s indictment of John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty just scratched the surface of the union leader’s immense political influence and impact. He has helped elect senators, Congress members, governors, judges, mayors, and City Council members.

And he did it with the help of his money machine: small-dollar donations withdrawn from the paychecks of members of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The Inquirer has analyzed these contributions to the union’s main political action committee and found it collected just under $41 million from members from 2002 through 2018.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson

“That’s his punishment. He can purchase his freedom from other consequences with the same bankroll he used at the Orchids of Asia, but he can’t buy back his public image. And God help him if TMZ or somebody gets hold of that videotape.” — Columnist Bob Ford on Patriots owner Robert Kraft forever tarnishing his legacy after being charged as part of a prostitution sting in Florida.

Gerrae Simons Miller, owner of Mellow massage and yoga, on Ridge Ave. in Philadelphia, January 16, 2018. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

A Daily Dose of | Relaxation

Mellow Massage brings more than just acupuncture and yoga to East Falls. Owner Gerrae Simons Miller is opening wellness practices to people of all ethnic backgrounds and religions, too.