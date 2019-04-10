As the opioid crisis continues, lawsuits are being filed across the country against opioid makers and distributors. Recent suits has revealed important information about a Philly-area pharmaceutical company and how the industry reports adverse effects. We’ve got the details for you this morning. In a very different drug story, we’ve taken a dive into New Jersey’s plan to legalize marijuana and why it sets itself apart from the plans of other states that have led the way, in ways advocates are and are not happy about.