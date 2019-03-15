Philadelphia officials disagreed about the cause of Ellen Greenberg’s death in 2011. The brutal scene was a peculiar one and to this day, her parents continue their search for answers. President Trump’s push for border wall funding hit another roadblock Thursday as the Senate overturned his emergency declaration, meaning some GOP senators, including one you’re probably familiar with, had to go against him. And we share some positive news this morning: A new section coming to The Inquirer will focus on lifting your spirit.

Philly teacher’s brutal death confounds experts, haunts parents

Joshua and Sandra Greenberg’s world forever changed on a night in 2011 when the phone rang: “Something terrible has happened to Ellie.” Sandra said their lives turned “Weird. Strange. Black," on that night and from that point on, it would only get worse.

Their daughter Ellen was found dead in her Manayunk home with 20 stab wounds. Philadelphia officials disagreed about what happened, changing their determination from suicide, to homicide, and back again.

The peculiarity of the scene led the Greenbergs on a quest that no parent should have to take — one that continues to this day: finding out how their daughter died.

Senate overturns Trump’s national emergency. What happens now?

The Senate voted Thursday to overturn President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration aimed at securing billions of dollars for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. President Trump threatened a veto and urged Republicans to stay in line, but 12 GOP Senators voted against him.

Among the 12 was Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Writing for The Inquirer, Toomey explained his vote saying he supports Trump’s mission to secure the border, “but I have serious concerns about his national emergency declaration.”

If Trump moves to veto, Congress could vote to overrule, but that would require a vote margin across both chambers that doesn’t appear likely.

What to expect at Philly’s many overdose-reversal classes

In response to Philly’s overdose death rate, the city and nonprofit organizations have launched free training classes to teach people how to use the opioid-reversal drug naloxone.

Jose Benitez, the executive director of Prevention Point, says the organization launched its classes due to demand from the public. Today, they’re held at multiple locations including Prevention Point Philadelphia and at Free Library branches.

The classes teach people what to do before, during, and after administering naloxone. It also educates students on how to determine whether someone is actually overdosing and not just in a deep high. Benitez hopes that eventually, everyone will receive this training to be able to save a life.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

There’s just something about Philly drenched in sunlight. Thanks for sharing, @sniemkiewicz.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 15, 2019
Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, MN
March 15, 2019

“What the brew-ha-ha over Starbucks is really about is the lack of control over our privately run public spaces. As city officials have spun off downtown parks to private managers — Dilworth, Franklin Square, Sister Cities, the Schuylkill River Trail — the public has been effectively cut out of the decision-making process.” — Architecture critic Inga Saffron on the controversy surrounding a new Dilworth Park coffee kiosk.

  • As the Sixers come down the home stretch of the regular season, every game carries major implications for their playoff position. Based on their remaining schedule, columnist David Murphy predicts a very familiar record and seed.
  • There’s an aspect of Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s Green New Deal to address climate change that is being ignored, writes opinion writer Abraham Gutman — one that could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

What we’re reading

Alyssa Collier, center, sits for a portrait with her children, Mason, 4, left, and Avry, 2, in their Doylestown, Pa., home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Collier is expecting another girl in April.
Alyssa Collier, center, sits for a portrait with her children, Mason, 4, left, and Avry, 2, in their Doylestown, Pa., home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Collier is expecting another girl in April.

A Daily Dose of | Benevolence

Alyssa Collier of Doylestown shared her experience with the expensive, often overlooked cost of miscarriage in a February Inquirer story. After reading it, an anonymous Philly-area man reached out and offered to help.