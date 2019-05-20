“First, this city west of Philadelphia lost its railroad. Then, much of the rest of its once-dynamite economy. Then, two years ago, it lost its heroic savior, department store legend Al Boscov, who even at age 87 was trying to rebuild this town one new Hilton hotel, one Santander Arena, at a time. Today, it is the 10th-poorest city in the United States by household median income, census estimates say. It used to be the poorest, to which locals desperately declare: ‘Hey, at least we’ve moved up!'” - Columnist Maria Panaritis on what The Reading Eagle’s recent bankruptcy may mean for the struggling town.