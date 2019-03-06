I’m sorry to report that it will once again be way too cold today. To warm your heart, at least, you’ll want to read up on a new program coming to Philadelphia that’s hoping to help the city’s homeless find a new lease on life. What sets it apart from similar programs around the country? It has a uniquely Philly twist. In less warm-and-fuzzy news, the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries are not pleased they’re being barred from Pennsylvania’s big cannabis fest next month. We’ve also got some updates this morning from Phillies spring training about someone named Bryce? Harper? Maybe you’ve heard of him?