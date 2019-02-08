Getting ready for those weekend plans? If you’re looking to change up your usual attire, you might want to check out a West Philly boutique stocked with unique pieces inspired by black history. District Attorney Larry Krasner is hoping to make a particular type of theft — one that preys on the dead — a thing of the past in Philly. Meanwhile, the Sixers and Phillies both pulled off big trades yesterday that they hope will lead to very bright futures.
“The whole gauntlet of getting dressed up,” brings joy to West Philly shop owner Erik Honesty. Top coats, ties, clips, capes ... these are the things that Honesty loves to wear and he’s sharing his passion at his shop, Cultured Couture.
For Honesty, it isn’t just about clothes. He also wants to honor the roots of black American culture. In fact, it’s a little known part of black history that informs his aesthetic today.
If you love affordable luxury pieces that pay homage to the past, Honesty’s store is a dream realized.
William E. Johnson III insisted that he turned his life around, leaving crime behind to focus on buying and selling Philly real estate. But authorities paint a different picture.
Johnson has been charged with using forged deeds and fake signatures to steal homes from the dead. His alleged scheme was detailed in an Inquirer investigation last month. And it’s not an isolated incident.
District Attorney Larry Krasner pledges to crack down on the problem of housing theft that is sweeping through the city’s gentrifying neighborhoods.
Virginia’s state government is in turmoil. Scandals surround several of the state’s top officials including sexual assault claims brought against Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax.
This week, Vanessa C. Tyson detailed her accusation against Fairfax, saying he assaulted her during the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Tyson, a political science professor, once taught at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. and is a graduate of Princeton University.
Fairfax denies the claims which came as he emerged as a potential replacement for Gov. Ralph Northam as he and the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, both deal with controversies of their own.
- One week after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon was back on the job Thursday. Despite the accusations against him, Henon plans to stay on council as he defends himself.
- A recent incident involving SEPTA police and people sleeping in Suburban Station stoked fear among Philly’s homeless. What started as an effort to clear people out escalated into a melee in which police used pepper spray and batons — means their chief argues were justified.
- A former Burlington County official ignited controversy when he blamed his November election loss on Indian American voters. Sam Davis apologized to his opponent Shreekant Dhopte, but it apparently wasn’t enough. So, he vows to try again.
- In 2016, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders had many ideas attacked as fantasy. Fast forward to 2019 and many Democrats lining up to take on Trump are proposing similar ideas. As my colleague Jonathan Tamari writes, bold liberal ideas are in, but come with risks.
- Philly sports teams were dealing on Thursday. The Sixers made several trades before the deadline, including sending former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Magic. Meanwhile, the Phillies sent their top pitching prospect to the Marlins for one of baseball’s best catchers.
- Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution will display a one-of-a-kind piece of black history starting today, through the end of the year. It represents the brave choice black soldiers made in pursuit of America’s independence.
- From playing basketball to dancing, new Sixers center Boban Marjanovic has already proven he’s a man of many talents. Let’s add acting to that list. Have you seen the new John Wick 3 trailer?
- Two of Marjanovic’s teammates were rewarded last night in the NBA’s All-Star draft. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were both set to suit up for Team Giannis until LeBron James proposed a swap.
- Well, it couldn’t last forever. Despite some late-game heroics, the Flyers’ eight-game win streak ended last night after a bizarre shootout against the Kings.
- Attention local hopheads: The Big Philly Beerfest is set to take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center this month. And not to worry. If you miss out, the 13th annual Philly Craft Beer Festival is soon to follow.
- Beer also draws people to Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania. The town surrounded by rolling farmlands is an example of more and more small-town communities in the state benefitting from well-crafted breweries.
“The truth that McSwain announced at Wednesday’s press conference was that these safe injection sites — which are, in my opinion, nothing more than glorified shooting galleries — violate the crack-house statute, a federal law from 1986 which makes it a crime to operate any place where drugs are used or sold.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain’s effort to stop safe injection sites in Philly.
- Deep political polarization in America might feel like a recent phenomenon. But author Michael Tomasky writes that it’s been rooted in U.S. politics since the ’90s ... the 1790s.
- Americans have needed working-class heroes for a long time. Union leader John Dougherty failed to live up to that for Philadelphians, writes Columnist Will Bunch.
- 2018 was one of the hottest years ever, according to NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As Vox explains, the rising temperatures might be burning a hole in the economy.
- Drivers who obstruct bike lanes in Philly are taking a hit to their wallets. The number of vehicles cited for doing so rose significantly in 2018. Philadelphia Magazine looks at why bike advocates are still very concerned.
- New Hope product Alejandro Jimenez is getting ready for the biggest boxing match of his life. But it isn’t his only fight. PhillyVoice outlines his mission to show fellow “Dreamers” what they can achieve.
- What makes a restaurant cool? Maybe dim lights, small plates, eclectic bites. But what does one sound like? Surely, you’ve enjoyed a quirky meal to a song or two on Eater’s quintessential cool restaurant playlist.
- The Sixers hit the hardwood tonight for the first time since their blockbuster trade Wednesday. The Ringer takes a deep dive into the Tobias Harris swap and breaks down what it means for the Sixers’ process.
The “hot” Mandarin duck craze has landed in Delaware County. Local bird watchers flocked to Ridley Park to take a gander at the gorgeous waterfowl. But it’s unclear if it’ll be spotted again.