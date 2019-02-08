Getting ready for those weekend plans? If you’re looking to change up your usual attire, you might want to check out a West Philly boutique stocked with unique pieces inspired by black history. District Attorney Larry Krasner is hoping to make a particular type of theft — one that preys on the dead — a thing of the past in Philly. Meanwhile, the Sixers and Phillies both pulled off big trades yesterday that they hope will lead to very bright futures.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Philly clothier finds inspiration in black history

“The whole gauntlet of getting dressed up,” brings joy to West Philly shop owner Erik Honesty. Top coats, ties, clips, capes ... these are the things that Honesty loves to wear and he’s sharing his passion at his shop, Cultured Couture.

For Honesty, it isn’t just about clothes. He also wants to honor the roots of black American culture. In fact, it’s a little known part of black history that informs his aesthetic today.

If you love affordable luxury pieces that pay homage to the past, Honesty’s store is a dream realized.

Ex-con charged with stealing homes from Philly’s dead

William E. Johnson III insisted that he turned his life around, leaving crime behind to focus on buying and selling Philly real estate. But authorities paint a different picture.

Johnson has been charged with using forged deeds and fake signatures to steal homes from the dead. His alleged scheme was detailed in an Inquirer investigation last month. And it’s not an isolated incident.

District Attorney Larry Krasner pledges to crack down on the problem of housing theft that is sweeping through the city’s gentrifying neighborhoods.

Professor who accused Va. lieutenant governor of sexual assault once taught in Pa.

Virginia’s state government is in turmoil. Scandals surround several of the state’s top officials including sexual assault claims brought against Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax.

This week, Vanessa C. Tyson detailed her accusation against Fairfax, saying he assaulted her during the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Tyson, a political science professor, once taught at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. and is a graduate of Princeton University.

Fairfax denies the claims which came as he emerged as a potential replacement for Gov. Ralph Northam as he and the state’s attorney general, Mark Herring, both deal with controversies of their own.

“The truth that McSwain announced at Wednesday’s press conference was that these safe injection sites — which are, in my opinion, nothing more than glorified shooting galleries — violate the crack-house statute, a federal law from 1986 which makes it a crime to operate any place where drugs are used or sold.” — Columnist Christine Flowers on U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain’s effort to stop safe injection sites in Philly.

A Mandarin duck photographed at Ridley Park Lake on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
A Mandarin duck photographed at Ridley Park Lake on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

A Daily Dose of | Delco Duck

The “hot” Mandarin duck craze has landed in Delaware County. Local bird watchers flocked to Ridley Park to take a gander at the gorgeous waterfowl. But it’s unclear if it’ll be spotted again.