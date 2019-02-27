The killing of five family members in a Bucks County apartment building, discovered Monday, has shocked Morrisville Borough and investigators. We have more information about the tragic events this morning as details continue to unfold. In other news, Philly is creeping towards primary season and one phrase has already come up a lot: councilmanic prerogative. Part civics lesson, part vocab lesson, we dive into what it all means today.
Shana S. Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, have been charged in the deaths of five family members, including three children, whose bodies were found Monday inside an apartment in Morrisville Borough.
Both told police that the deaths were intended to be part of a murder-suicide that they unintentionally survived. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said motive remained part of the ongoing investigation.
The crime confounded veteran investigators in Bucks County Tuesday, who called it one of the worst in the area’s history.
Councilmanic prerogative is a term the average voter would likely struggle to define, but it’s one issue Philly voters should hear about ahead of primary season.
It refers to the largely unchecked power that the 10 district Council members have over land use in the geographically defined geographic parts of the city that make up their districts. There’s an unwritten rule that the 16 other members defer to the district representative on issues dealing with his or her turf.
Critics say it makes the system vulnerable to unethical behavior, like suspicious land deals. Advocates say it gives residents a voice.
In 1998, Brujo de la Mancha found paradise in West Philly. In the decades since, Brujo (his artistic name) has become a pillar of the community thanks to his weekly radio show and his nonprofit work teaching Mexican indigenous arts.
During his career he’s received Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grants, been invited to teach in Philadelphia schools, and even been included in an exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art,
But now the undocumented artist is about to leave it all behind.
- A Philadelphia Streets Department employee was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting four women in South Philadelphia over the last nine months. Police said he may have committed more attacks in the area.
- An undocumented man who sexually assaulted a child after being released from local custody — thus becoming a flashpoint in the debate over Philly’s sanctuary city status — was sentenced Tuesday to an additional 21 months in prison for immigration offenses.
- Police are investigating skeletal human remains found yesterday next to the railroad tracks bordering the Schuylkill River Trail in Center City.
- The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to block the national emergency President Donald Trump declared earlier this month. The legislation now goes to the Republican-run Senate.
- Sea level rise caused mainly by climate change is likely to impact property values along the Jersey Shore, according to a new study. Ocean City faces the biggest hit on the eastern seaboard, surpassing even Miami Beach.
- After searching for a preservationist buyer, the 1874-built 19th Street Baptist Church in Point Breeze with ties to architect Frank Furness is facing demoliton.
- The fate of the Philadelphia History Museum’s collection has yet to be sealed, but it is full of incredible items, from a doll William Penn’s daughter is said to have played with to a “disguise” hat worn by Abraham Lincoln.
- New Sixer Boban Marjanovic had a huge scare during Monday night’s victory over New Orleans, but an MRI shows he avoided a serious knee injury.
- It’s NFL combine time, and the Eagles will have tough roster decisions to make this season. The Birds will be trying to upgrade running back and you can expect Nick Foles rumors to heat up soon.
- Greg Griffis, senior horticulturist at Longwood Gardens and the only staff member dedicated to its collection of more than 5,500 orchids, is cultivating more than flowers. He harbors dreams of becoming a pastor, too.
- The one culinary upside to our winter weather? It’s soup season. Luckily Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan knows where to get the best bowls in the region.
“I’m disappointed in Philly officials for this. Our public space is too valuable to be sold off like this for profit. If anyone from the Center City District or City Hall are reading this: Do better. Philadelphians deserve better.” — Photographer, curator, and StreetsDept.com founder Conrad Benner on why Dilworth Park doesn’t need the new Starbucks being constructed there.
- The question facing President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is whether he cares more about eliminating Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal or winning a Nobel Peace Prize, writes columnist Trudy Rubin.
- Following the Vatican’s failure to take meaningful action to protect children from sexual abuse, there are three actions New Jersey should take to keep kids safe, writes Paul Steidler, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by a Catholic priest.
- The incredible account of a doctor struggling with opioid addiction while at the top of her field, via Marie Claire, is a must-read this morning.
- A museum in Senegal is learning all about the everyday experiences of African-American Philadelphians thanks to an exhibit of 44 different films, Generocity reports.
- What’s it like to attend one of the most diverse schools in the region? The Philadelphia Tribune spent the day with students there to find out, and it includes some inspiring stories.
- Taste got five Philly baristas to create images of Gritty in their lattes and you simply need to see the results.
- It’s not so much of a “read” as it is a “watch,” but National Geographic’s four-minute history of the Grand Canyon in honor of yesterday’s 100th anniversary of its national park designation is worth your time.
The historic buildings on Boathouse Row require a lot of upkeep, but resident managers get a huge perk in return for the work: living in amazing spaces (like a lighthouse).