The killing of five family members in a Bucks County apartment building, discovered Monday, has shocked Morrisville Borough and investigators. We have more information about the tragic events this morning as details continue to unfold. In other news, Philly is creeping towards primary season and one phrase has already come up a lot: councilmanic prerogative. Part civics lesson, part vocab lesson, we dive into what it all means today.

Deaths of 5 family members in Bucks County: What we know and don’t know

Shana S. Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, have been charged in the deaths of five family members, including three children, whose bodies were found Monday inside an apartment in Morrisville Borough.

Both told police that the deaths were intended to be part of a murder-suicide that they unintentionally survived. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said motive remained part of the ongoing investigation.

The crime confounded veteran investigators in Bucks County Tuesday, who called it one of the worst in the area’s history.

The primary election issue most Philly voters have never heard of: councilmanic prerogative

Councilmanic prerogative is a term the average voter would likely struggle to define, but it’s one issue Philly voters should hear about ahead of primary season.

It refers to the largely unchecked power that the 10 district Council members have over land use in the geographically defined geographic parts of the city that make up their districts. There’s an unwritten rule that the 16 other members defer to the district representative on issues dealing with his or her turf.

Critics say it makes the system vulnerable to unethical behavior, like suspicious land deals. Advocates say it gives residents a voice.

Why Brujo, the well-known West Philly artist, is giving up the American dream

In 1998, Brujo de la Mancha found paradise in West Philly. In the decades since, Brujo (his artistic name) has become a pillar of the community thanks to his weekly radio show and his nonprofit work teaching Mexican indigenous arts.

During his career he’s received Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grants, been invited to teach in Philadelphia schools, and even been included in an exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art,

But now the undocumented artist is about to leave it all behind.

“I’m disappointed in Philly officials for this. Our public space is too valuable to be sold off like this for profit. If anyone from the Center City District or City Hall are reading this: Do better. Philadelphians deserve better.” — Photographer, curator, and StreetsDept.com founder Conrad Benner on why Dilworth Park doesn’t need the new Starbucks being constructed there.

The historic buildings on Boathouse Row require a lot of upkeep, but resident managers get a huge perk in return for the work: living in amazing spaces (like a lighthouse).