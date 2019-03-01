Be careful during your commute today. We’re off to a snowy start to March and Friday could just be the beginning of a very messy weekend. Despite the cold outside, Phillies Fever is heating up. That’s because the club put fans’ minds to rest by agreeing to a historic 13-year deal with baseball star Bryce Harper. It turns out Philly can have nice things. And you can pay for nice things in cash. Despite some pushback from Amazon, Mayor Jim Kenney has moved to ban cashless stores in Philly.