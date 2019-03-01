Be careful during your commute today. We’re off to a snowy start to March and Friday could just be the beginning of a very messy weekend. Despite the cold outside, Phillies Fever is heating up. That’s because the club put fans’ minds to rest by agreeing to a historic 13-year deal with baseball star Bryce Harper. It turns out Philly can have nice things. And you can pay for nice things in cash. Despite some pushback from Amazon, Mayor Jim Kenney has moved to ban cashless stores in Philly.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Phillies get their star, sign Bryce Harper to historic deal

Breathe, Phillies fans. It’s been a long, difficult wait but it’s over. The Phillies reached an agreement Thursday with free agent slugger Bryce Harper. The deal is reportedly worth a record-setting $330 million over 13 years.

Harper made a habit of visiting Citizens Bank Park and feasting on Phillies pitchers over the years, sending home run after home run over the outfield walls. His 14 homers in Philly are more than any opposing park he’s played in, something Harper apparently took into consideration.

As they waited for Harper, the Phillies were busy improving, adding All-Stars in Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto. But the addition of Harper to the lineup is a dream realized for Phillies ownership — as well as the fans — and immediately changes expectations for the squad.

Mayor Kenney moves to ban cashless stores in Philly despite Amazon’s concerns

Mayor Jim Kenney signed legislation Thursday that will require Philly retailers to take cash. Advocates say the move protects the poor and those without access to banking services. However, some businesses will be exempt.

Amazon raised concerns over the so called cashless store ban and warned that it may rethink plans to bring an Amazon Go to Philly. Emails reviewed by the Inquirer show some Philly officials took that warning seriously and tried to help the retail giant escape the measure.

The new law will prohibit retailers from refusing cash and charging more for cash transactions. It will take effect this summer.

George Washington’s enslaved chef, who cooked in Philadelphia, disappears from painting

It appears that a painting believed to be of Hercules, George Washington’s celebrated and enslaved chef in Philadelphia, might be just a false clue in the mystery of his life.

Experts say the painting has been misidentified as Hercules and perhaps was not even painted by the presumed artist. They cite several clues for why including reasons to believe that the regal black man depicted in the portrait isn’t even a chef.

The painting has long been attributed to American master Gilbert Stuart and has been represented in museums across the world, including in the Liberty Bell Pavilion here in Philadelphia. Now, it seems the painting is just another myth in a Washington universe full of them.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

That child is all of us, today. Thanks for sharing, @denisewalksphilly.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 1, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
March 1, 2019

“'We fell in love,' [President Trump] said of the half-dozen or so ‘beautiful letters’ he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Clearly, love was insufficient.” — Columnist Trudy Rubin on President Trump’s failure to reach a deal with Kim Jong Un.

What we’re reading

Kevin Zhang shows off a pitcher plant that is a hybrid of two plant species he really likes.
Kristen Balderas
Kevin Zhang shows off a pitcher plant that is a hybrid of two plant species he really likes.

A Daily Dose of | Carnivores

University of Pennsylvania medical student Kevin Zhang’s apartment resembles something out of Little Shop of Horrors. That’s because he’s getting his collection of bug-eating plants ready for this weekend’s Philadelphia Flower Show.